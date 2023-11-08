Chael Sonnen suggests Alex Pereira will become Fighter of the Year with victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295

Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Alex Pereira could become Fighter of the Year with a victory at UFC 295.

This Saturday night, Alex Pereira returns to action in a blockbuster encounter with Jiri Prochazka. The two will fight for the UFC light heavyweight championship, with Pereira attempting to become the latest two-division UFC champion.

This time last year, ‘Poatan’ finished Israel Adesanya via TKO to claim the UFC middleweight title. However, in April of this year, ‘Stylebender’ got his revenge by knocking the Brazilian out cold to reclaim the strap.

Then, a few months later, Pereira moved up in weight to 205 pounds and defeated Jan Blachowicz via split decision. In the mind of Chael Sonnen, a win over Prochazka would vault him into the FOTY conversation.