Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Islam Makhachev dethrones Jon Jones for top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev finally being given the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Last month, Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, many felt as if he established himself as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. Alas, at the time, Jon Jones was kept at the top of the mountain.

However, that’s now changed. In the wake of Jones being forced out of UFC 295 through injury, Makhachev has been promoted to #1. It’s a moment that he’s been waiting a long time for, and it ensures that he now joins his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in achieving that particular goal.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV TAKES OVER TOP SPOT IN UFC POUND FOR POUND RANKINGS

In a recent Instagram post, the aforementioned Khabib gave his thoughts on Islam’s accomplishments.