Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Islam Makhachev dethrones Jon Jones for top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

By Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Islam Makhachev finally being given the #1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev

Last month, Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship. In doing so, many felt as if he established himself as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. Alas, at the time, Jon Jones was kept at the top of the mountain.

However, that’s now changed. In the wake of Jones being forced out of UFC 295 through injury, Makhachev has been promoted to #1. It’s a moment that he’s been waiting a long time for, and it ensures that he now joins his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in achieving that particular goal.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV TAKES OVER TOP SPOT IN UFC POUND FOR POUND RANKINGS

In a recent Instagram post, the aforementioned Khabib gave his thoughts on Islam’s accomplishments.

Khabib reflects on journey with Makhachev

“It’s an unprecedented case when two fighters, raised from childhood by the same coach, in the same city, in the same gym, trained side-by-side for a long time become singleweight champions in the best league in the world @ufc,” Nurmagomedov said. “And also both became the best fighters regardless of the weight category of their time. And believe me, it’s not a full stop, @islam_makhachev continues to make history… Alhamdulillah for everything, sometimes things happen to us and we think we are so great, but wallaghi it’s all a test and test from Almighty and one day it can all vanish as if nothing happened.

“Be thankful and know that everything comes from the Almighty good and bad and all that brought you from above are historical facts unprecedented in this sport.”

Translated quotes via MMA Mania

Let us know your thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s rise to the top, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

