Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t at the booth for UFC 297, but he definitely was paying attention to the main event.
In the headliner, Dricus Du Plessis challenged Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Championship. This one went the distance and after five rounds of competitive and bloody action, it was Du Plessis who was awarded the split nod. He is now the new UFC middleweight titleholder.
Fans were fairly split on the result, and before the score totals were read, Rogan had his mind made up on who he felt won the title fight.
Joe Rogan Thought Sean Strickland Did Enough to Defeat DDP
During a UFC 297 fight companion stream, Joe Rogan shared his belief that Sean Strickland should’ve had his hand raised. When the score totals revealed that it was Dricus Du Plessis who won the fight, Rogan had the following to say:
“Wow, interesting,” Rogan said.
Rogan then questioned whether or not his assessment of the fight was off.
“I wonder how the people online feel about that ’cause you know, we’re not scoring it while we’re watching it. We’re watching it, we’re just having fun. Were we wrong?”
Du Plessis has expressed admiration for Rogan. Prior to UFC 297, he admitted to reporters that he would’ve liked to have had Joe Rogan on commentary for his title fight. If DDP’s next fight is in the United States, there’s a good chance Joe will be in the booth for that outing.
Now, the question is who does Du Plessis fight next? It’s clear that the newly-minted UFC middleweight champion wants to settle his grudge with Israel Adesanya. UFC CEO Dana White is set to know about Adesanya’s future in the coming week.
