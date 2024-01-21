Joe Rogan reacts to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297

By Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t at the booth for UFC 297, but he definitely was paying attention to the main event.

Joe Rogan UFC

In the headliner, Dricus Du Plessis challenged Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Championship. This one went the distance and after five rounds of competitive and bloody action, it was Du Plessis who was awarded the split nod. He is now the new UFC middleweight titleholder.

Fans were fairly split on the result, and before the score totals were read, Rogan had his mind made up on who he felt won the title fight.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING UFC 297 TITLE LOSS TO DRICUS DU PLESSIS: “I THOUGHT WE GOT THE JOB DONE”

Joe Rogan Thought Sean Strickland Did Enough to Defeat DDP

During a UFC 297 fight companion stream, Joe Rogan shared his belief that Sean Strickland should’ve had his hand raised. When the score totals revealed that it was Dricus Du Plessis who won the fight, Rogan had the following to say:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)

“Wow, interesting,” Rogan said.

Rogan then questioned whether or not his assessment of the fight was off.

“I wonder how the people online feel about that ’cause you know, we’re not scoring it while we’re watching it. We’re watching it, we’re just having fun. Were we wrong?”

Du Plessis has expressed admiration for Rogan. Prior to UFC 297, he admitted to reporters that he would’ve liked to have had Joe Rogan on commentary for his title fight. If DDP’s next fight is in the United States, there’s a good chance Joe will be in the booth for that outing.

Now, the question is who does Du Plessis fight next? It’s clear that the newly-minted UFC middleweight champion wants to settle his grudge with Israel Adesanya. UFC CEO Dana White is set to know about Adesanya’s future in the coming week.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Joe Rogan Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis responds to “see you soon” comment from Khamzat Chimaev: “Who takes that guy seriously anyway?”

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024
Frankie Edgar
UFC

Pro fighters react after Frankie Edgar is announced for the UFC Hall of Fame

Fernando Quiles - January 21, 2024

Frankie Edgar has gotten his due after it was announced that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

Mike Malott issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC fighter Mike Malott has issued a statement following his dramatic loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results
Dana White

Dana White takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s UFC 297 win over Arnold Allen: “The least fun fight anybody’s ever seen”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has taken aim at Movsar Evloev’s unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen at UFC 297.

Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis says callout of Israel Adesanya is nothing personal: “UFC 300 sounds amazing”

Harry Kettle - January 21, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made it clear that there’s nothing personal behind his callout of Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya responds to callout from UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis: “This arc in my story was written long ago”

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2024
Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland issues statement following UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis: "I thought we got the job done"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024

Sean Strickland has issued a statement following his UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC, June
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor is not fighting in June: "When Conor's ready to fight, you know we'll announce it"

Jeffrey Walter - January 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has refuted Conor McGregor’s recent announcement that he will be fighting on June 29th.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White reacts to the UFC 297 main event, says he scored the fight 3-2 for Sean Strickland

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his thoughts on tonight’s UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Bonus, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 297 Bonus Report: Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland take home 'FOTN'

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returned to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.