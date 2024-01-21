UFC CEO Dana White blasts reporter for suggesting he gives a “long leash” to his fighters: “Free speech!”

Dana White Goes Off On Reporter: “They Can Believe Whatever They Want”

Dana White was asked by one reporter about giving his fighters a “long leash” when it comes to comments that can perceived as homophobic or transphobic. Dana fired back with the following (h/t Essentially Sports):

“I don’t give anybody a leash, a leash,” White said. “Free speech… control what people say and tell people what to believe.”

White doubled down, saying that he simply doesn’t put restrictions on what UFC fighters say and do.

“I don’t fu**ing tell any other human being what to say, what to think, and no leashes aren’t any of them. That’s ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want; they can believe whatever they want.” said White.

When it comes to words and actions, White has long been of the mentality that this is “the fight business.” White has been quite more lax on punishment for fighters than he has in the past. Dana once went as far as releasing fighters who missed weight, but the UFC boss is more loose these days.