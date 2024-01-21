UFC CEO Dana White blasts reporter for suggesting he gives a “long leash” to his fighters: “Free speech!”
UFC CEO Dana White put one reporter on blast over a question that was asked during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference.
It’s no secret that UFC 297 headliner Sean Strickland speaks his mind, and he caused some controversy ahead of the event with his past comments on the LGBT community. He even got into a verbal spat with MMAFighting journalist Alexander K. Lee over a question asked about those comments.
A different reporter brought up the issue to Dana White during the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, and the UFC boss responded exactly how you might have expected.
Dana White Goes Off On Reporter: “They Can Believe Whatever They Want”
Dana White was asked by one reporter about giving his fighters a “long leash” when it comes to comments that can perceived as homophobic or transphobic. Dana fired back with the following (h/t Essentially Sports):
“I don’t give anybody a leash, a leash,” White said. “Free speech… control what people say and tell people what to believe.”
White doubled down, saying that he simply doesn’t put restrictions on what UFC fighters say and do.
“I don’t fu**ing tell any other human being what to say, what to think, and no leashes aren’t any of them. That’s ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want; they can believe whatever they want.” said White.
When it comes to words and actions, White has long been of the mentality that this is “the fight business.” White has been quite more lax on punishment for fighters than he has in the past. Dana once went as far as releasing fighters who missed weight, but the UFC boss is more loose these days.
