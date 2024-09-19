Joe Rogan gushes over Superlek’s 49-second elbow win at ONE 168 

Joe Rogan is one of many who couldn’t help but rave about Superlek Kiatmoo9’s stunning victory at ONE 168: Denver earlier this month.

The Thai superstar took only 49 seconds to secure a monumental win over Jonathan Haggerty in a rematch of their 2018 bout. It left fans and experts alike in awe, including the renowned MMA personality and podcaster.

The clash in “The Mile High City” was expected to be a fierce contest. However, Superlek’s mastery and precision flipped the script.

As Haggerty launched a straight right hand, Superlek exhibited his impeccable timing by ducking under the punch and countering with a perfectly executed elbow.

The impact was immediate and devastating, sending Haggerty crashing to the canvas. Though the British striker took a moment to recover, he was unable to beat the referee’s 10-count.

Superlek’s swift and clinical finish solidified his place as a two-sport kingpin in ONE Championship. Now, he holds both the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing and Bantamweight Muay Thai World Titles.

Rogan was quick to voice his admiration for “The Kicking Machine.”

“Superlek is this bad*** Muay Thai fighter,” he told his guests during his wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Moreover, Rogan broke down the finishing sequence in great detail, applauding the flawless execution.

“Haggerty has a certain hop, and he goes in. And then Superlek timed it. He tried it earlier in the round and didn’t catch it. And in this one, look at it, perfect timing — he gets his head off the center line. Oh my God, perfect elbow,” the 57-year-old commentator said.