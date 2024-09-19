Joe Rogan gushes over Superlek’s 49-second elbow win at ONE 168 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2024

Joe Rogan is one of many who couldn’t help but rave about Superlek Kiatmoo9’s stunning victory at ONE 168: Denver earlier this month.  

Joe Rogan

The Thai superstar took only 49 seconds to secure a monumental win over Jonathan Haggerty in a rematch of their 2018 bout. It left fans and experts alike in awe, including the renowned MMA personality and podcaster. 

The clash in “The Mile High City” was expected to be a fierce contest. However, Superlek’s mastery and precision flipped the script. 

As Haggerty launched a straight right hand, Superlek exhibited his impeccable timing by ducking under the punch and countering with a perfectly executed elbow. 

The impact was immediate and devastating, sending Haggerty crashing to the canvas. Though the British striker took a moment to recover, he was unable to beat the referee’s 10-count. 

Superlek’s swift and clinical finish solidified his place as a two-sport kingpin in ONE Championship. Now, he holds both the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing and Bantamweight Muay Thai World Titles. 

Rogan was quick to voice his admiration for “The Kicking Machine.” 

“Superlek is this bad*** Muay Thai fighter,” he told his guests during his wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast. 

Moreover, Rogan broke down the finishing sequence in great detail, applauding the flawless execution. 

“Haggerty has a certain hop, and he goes in. And then Superlek timed it. He tried it earlier in the round and didn’t catch it. And in this one, look at it, perfect timing — he gets his head off the center line. Oh my God, perfect elbow,” the 57-year-old commentator said. 

Joe Rogan follows ONE’s Muay Thai fights  

This isn’t the first time Joe Rogan has commented on Superlek Kiatmoo9’s prowess. 

He previously applauded Superlek for his thrilling battle against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in September 2023. That non-title catchweight duel was an instant classic, with both men pushing each other to the limit.  

After three rounds of relentless action, Superlek emerged victorious by a razor-thin decision. 

Rogan went on to praise ONE for its commitment to promoting Muay Thai, giving the sport and its athletes the platform they deserve. 

His commendation even prompted ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to extend an invitation for Rogan to provide commentary at future events. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan ONE Championship

Related

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin returns fire at Shamil Erdogan: “I’ll be ready” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker savors triumphant Muay Thai debut: “I did very well” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

John Lineker is giving himself a pat on the back after stepping outside of his comfort zone.  

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee elated by victory at ONE 168: “It couldn’t have gone any better” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

Adrian Lee would be the first one to say he’s delighted with how matters transpired in his most recent outing.  

Panpayak
ONE Championship

Panpayak returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 83 against Silviu Vitez 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

One of Thailand’s most celebrated Muay Thai warriors — Panpayak Jitmuangnon — makes his much-awaited comeback at ONE Friday Fights 83 on October 18.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci clears air on weigh-in mishap: “ONE Championship never forced me” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2024

Mikey Musumeci has finally spoken out after controversially losing the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title on the scales.  

Chatri Sityodtong and Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe, Chatri Sityodtong, ONE, plus more to feature in "The Beast In Me" film 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 14, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Joe Rogan
Kamaru Usman

Joe Rogan makes the case for a Kamaru Usman title shot vs. Belal Muhammad: “He earned it!”

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2024

Joe Rogan believes former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman should get a title shot despite a three-fight losing skid inside the Octagon.

chatri sityodtong and renzo gracie
ONE Championship

Renzo Gracie promotes ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong to BJJ black belt 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was celebrated for more than just his promotion’s success at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6. 

KANA
ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing superstar Kana Morimoto joins ONE Championship 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024

Kana Morimoto — also known as KANA — is the latest high-profile athlete to join the ONE Championship roster.  

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison has no regrets over retiring at ONE 168: "I’m so grateful"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Liam Harrison seems at peace with his decision to call it quits on Muay Thai.  