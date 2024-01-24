Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: “Guy is a f*****g killer”

By Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis

Poirier is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since he was knocked out by Justin Gaethje last July, as he will take on the streaking Benoit Saint-Denis in an intriguing lightweight fight on March 9th. Saint-Denis is coming off a KO win over Matt Frevola and has been a proven finisher in his UFC career.

Ahead of the fight, oddsmakers opened Saint-Denis as the betting favorite and Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will need to be careful against the Frenchman at UFC 299.

“This is the big fight, Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis. That’s the big fight, that Saint-Denis guy is a f*****g killer, he’s such a killer, that guy’s such a scary guy… He’s a great striker, he’s a killer, he’s just an assassin, he knows how to kill people. He is good at everything… I’m telling you, that Benoit Saint-Denis is next level. Bro, he’s got furnaces going in his eyes. You look at that guy’s eyes, there’s hell going on behind those eyes. He’s built for it, so him versus Dustin is very exciting, and bro, Dustin better be ready to go. You better be ready to go with that guy because he’s gonna try and make a name off of him,” Joe Rogan said during his UFC 297 fight companion.

During the conversation, Joe Rogan says Benoit Saint-Denis doesn’t have any weaknesses as he’s solid on the feet and on the ground. He also believes Saint-Denis’ being ex-military makes him so dangerous, as he was literally fighting for his life before picking up MMA.

Although Rogan had praise for Saint-Denis, he knows Poirier is a different level of fighter and can expose some things that other fighters haven’t been able to. But, regardless, Rogan is expecting that fight to steal the show at UFC 299 and he’s torn on who will get their hand raised.

Benoit Saint-Denis is currently a -130 favorite to defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 on March 9 in Miami, Florida. Should Saint-Denis beat Poirier, he could very well get the next lightweight title shot.

