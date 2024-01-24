Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Dricus Du Plessis’ upset over Sean Strickland made him the first-ever UFC champion from South Africa and the fourth African-born UFC champion in promotional history. The victory improved his UFC mark to 7-0, adding to an impressive Octagon resume.

According to odds posted from Sportsbetting.ag, despite losing his championship to Strickland in September 2023, Adesanya is favored to regain his championship over du Plessis should the UFC book the bout next.