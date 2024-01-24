Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

By Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis’ upset over Sean Strickland made him the first-ever UFC champion from South Africa and the fourth African-born UFC champion in promotional history. The victory improved his UFC mark to 7-0, adding to an impressive Octagon resume.

According to odds posted from Sportsbetting.ag, despite losing his championship to Strickland in September 2023, Adesanya is favored to regain his championship over du Plessis should the UFC book the bout next.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya betting odds

Adesanya is listed as a -125 favorite, meaning a bettor would have to wager $125 to win $100. However, if the Dricus du Plessis side is considered at +105, a $100 bet would net $105. However, since the promotion has not finalized the fight, there is little action on the fight, and Adesanya has yet to decide whether or not a return to the UFC makes the most logical sense.

Adesanya held the middleweight title for over six years, securing victories against Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, Alex Pereira, and Paulo Costa. Du Plessis earned a title shot with a KO against Whittaker, and after recovering from an injury, finally got his would-be successful triumph at championship gold.

If the bout materialized, it would be du Plessis’ first title defense and culminate a rivalry brewing for a better part of a year and a half. The promotion has yet to announce a main event for UFC 300 on April 13, which would make the matchup a potentially perfect capstone to a historic UFC event.

The fights are scheduled at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., as the card is still being built.

