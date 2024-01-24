Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a “quitter”

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is a quitter, and he plans to prove that once again when they fight.

McGregor recently announced he will be returning to the Octagon in June against Chandler at 185lbs in a very intriguing matchup. The two have been linked to one another since they coached TUF against one another, and although no fight date has been made official, Chandler is confident the bout will happen.

Heading into the fight against Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler has full confidence he will finish the Irishman in the second round. According to Chandler, he believes McGregor is a quitter and will give up when the going gets tough, which he expects to be the case here.

“The fact of the matter is, Conor McGregor is a quitter. Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. I watched him and Floyd Mayweather yesterday, that was a boxing match obviously, but you look at the Khabib fight, you look at the Diaz fight, the Poirier fights, when he gets the pressure put on him, the guy who thinks he’s the alpha dog doesn’t like the pressure. Ultimately, it is just one big facade that they are trying to make sure the entire world doesn’t out them or doesn’t see the real them,” Michael Chandler said on Bussin with the Boys about Conor McGregor.

“The real Conor is a quitter, Conor McGregor will quit in the second round of this fight,” Michael Chandler continued. “I believe I put the pressure on him, hit him with some hard shots, maybe he hits me with a couple, don’t go down, he’s not going be as fast he used to be, he’s not going to have great timing like he used to be. Maybe he has the same power, maybe he doesn’t, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be really really fun. The wrestling is always going to be there, the submissions are always going to be there, and the cage is always going to be there to push him up against and smother him, and turn it into a gritty, dirty fight.

“A cute little kind of fight style that he likes, the space and the perfect crisp, timing beat precision and precision beats power, that stuff just’s not going to be there because of his time off outside of the cage, my pressure that I’m going to put on him and the hands I’m going to hit him with,” Chandler concluded.

If Michael Chandler does make Conor McGregor quit in their potential fight it would be the biggest win of his career. It also could set up ‘Iron’ to get a title shot, or another big fight next time out.