Dana White agrees to hand out two Fight of the Night bonuses at UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

UFC president Dana White has agreed to hand out two Fight of the Night bonus awards at UFC 303.

Dana White, UFC 303

Tomorrow night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will finish off International Fight Week with a blockbuster event. The main card will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line. Beyond that, there’s an array of exciting bouts to get pumped up for – helping fans forget about the absence of Conor McGregor.

With it being International Fight Week, we always knew that the promotion would do everything in its power to make it feel special. From fan events to the Hall of Fame and beyond, it’s been fun to see thus far. Alas, the big show was always going to be tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Especially with so many exciting athletes on the card.

Now, the stakes have been raised after Dana White was asked at the pre-fight press conference about the possibility of two Fight of the Night awards being handed out.

UFC boss White agrees to bonuses

“Yeah, f*** it, I’ll do it.”

It’s always nice when the UFC puts forward even better bonuses for the fighters. There’s an ongoing dispute about the pay they receive in a general sense. But, regardless of which side of the argument you’re on, this is a good thing. Now, for Dana White, he’ll just be hoping that everyone goes out there and puts on a show.

What do you make of Dana White opting to offer out another Fight of the Night bonus? Which bout on the UFC 303 card are you most excited to see go down tomorrow evening? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

