Dana White agrees to hand out two Fight of the Night bonuses at UFC 303

UFC president Dana White has agreed to hand out two Fight of the Night bonus awards at UFC 303.

Tomorrow night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will finish off International Fight Week with a blockbuster event. The main card will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 with the UFC light heavyweight title on the line. Beyond that, there’s an array of exciting bouts to get pumped up for – helping fans forget about the absence of Conor McGregor.

With it being International Fight Week, we always knew that the promotion would do everything in its power to make it feel special. From fan events to the Hall of Fame and beyond, it’s been fun to see thus far. Alas, the big show was always going to be tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Especially with so many exciting athletes on the card.

Now, the stakes have been raised after Dana White was asked at the pre-fight press conference about the possibility of two Fight of the Night awards being handed out.