Joe Lauzon reveals UFC turned down pitched Boston return fight against Chase Hooper

By Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Joe Lauzon will have to wait to return to the octagon.

Joe Lauzon

UFC 292 is slated to go down this Saturday night from Boston. Headlining the event is a bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. However, that’s not the only title bout as Weili Zhang will defend her women’s strawweight gold against Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

While a spectacular card featuring names such as Ian Garry and others, Boston fans won’t get to see Joe Lauzon this weekend. ‘J-Lau’ has been out of the cage for a while, to put it lightly. The former Ultimate Fighter contestant last competed on the UFC’s last trip to Boston in 2019, defeating Jonathan Pearce.

Since then, Joe Lauzon has been quiet, save for a pair of canceled fights against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. The two were supposed to fight last summer but had both outings canceled. The Hall of Famer instead had his retirement fight against Jim Miller later that year at UFC 276.

RELATED: IAN GARRY BELIEVES HE’S THE BIGGEST DRAW OF UFC 292: “THEY’RE TUNING IN FOR ME BECAUSE I’M A SUPERSTAR!”

Joe Lauzon

However, Joe Lauzon’s retirement fight has yet to be booked, and he might be waiting a while. As first reported by Nolan King of MMA Junkie, the UFC lightweight repeatedly attempted to get himself booked on UFC 292. In fact, he even proposed a fight against prospect Chase Hooper for the card.

However, the UFC turned down that fight, as well as Joe Lauzon’s services in general. In the update, the UFC legend made it clear that he wasn’t sure if, or when he would fight again. Regardless, the longtime fighter won’t get the Boston return that he wanted.

What do you make of this news? Would you have liked to see Joe Lauzon fight Chase Hooper at UFC 292?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Joe Lauzon UFC

Related

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

UFC President Dana White explains what went wrong with the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk negotiations

Susan Cox - August 18, 2023
Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland set to return in co-main event of Noche UFC against Jack Della Maddalena

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2023

A welterweight banger will serve as the co-main event of Noche UFC in September.

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains how Sean O’Malley is the “one thing missing” from Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title reign

Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining how Sean O’Malley is the ‘one thing missing’ from Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title reign.

Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen reacts after Sean O’Malley states that he wants his first UFC title defence to come against Marlon Vera

Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

Cory Sandhagen is reacting after Sean O’Malley stated that he wants his first title defense to come against Marlon Vera.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

The UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ Weigh-In Results are in.

Tanner Boser, Ovince Saint Preux

Two more fighters removed from UFC roster, including Tanner Boser

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dana Cam shows Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during UFC 292 staredown (Video)

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2023

New footage has shown Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during their staredown ahead of UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley, Cody Garbrandt
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt responds after receiving criticism from Sean O’Malley for pulling out of UFC 292: “Aljo mops the canvas with you”

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2023

Cody Garbrandt has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from Sean O’Malley after pulling out of UFC 292.

Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry
Neil Magny

Ian Garry sounds off on Neil Magny after the UFC veteran claims he’s “quite accustomed” to giving father-like beatings

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2023

Ian Garry has sounded off on Neil Magny for some comments he made during a recent pre-fight press scrum.

Josh Fremd
UFC

Josh Fremd admits he's "ashamed" he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78, hopeful to re-sign after fighting out his contract

Cole Shelton - August 17, 2023

Josh Fremd says he was embarrassed he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78.