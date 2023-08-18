Ian Machado Garry vows to get a “finish for the ages” against Neil Magny at UFC 292: “I’m going to show you the Irish are back”

Garry expects to finish Magny

“Neil is slow, he’s getting older, he’s sloppy he makes a lot of mistakes. I’m a new generation of fighters coming up in this division,” Ian Machado Garry said at the UFC 292 press conference.

“You see all the new youth in this division, there’s me, there’s Jack Della Maddalena, there’s Shavkat, there’s Khamzat, we are coming in here and we’re going to make examples of people like Neil. Neil is not going to be able to deal with my speed. Boston, I promise you are going to get a f*****g finish for the ages. I want every single f*****g one of you on your feet. I’m going to show you that the Irish are back.”

If Ian Machado Garry does finish Neil Magny, it would be a statement-making performance for him. The Irishman would enter the top 10 of the welterweight division and would prove he is the real deal.

This fight has also gotten more intense after Magny claims he hits his kids at media day. At the press conference, Garry was vocally upset at Magny for it and said he would beat him up even more for what he had to say.

Garry enters his UFC 292 fight against Magny coming off a first-round TKO over Daniel Rodriguez.