Terence Crawford offers to jump three-weight classes to face Canelo Alvarez: “Three-time undisputed”

By Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

Undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez or Jermell Charlo next.

Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez

‘Bud’ is fresh off his historic clash opposite Errol Spence Jr. late last month. On Showtime pay-per-view, Terence Crawford dominated ‘The Truth’. He scored three knockdowns en route to a ninth-round stoppage, becoming the undisputed titleholder up at 147 pounds in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, Terence Crawford became the first-ever male fighter in boxing history to become undisputed in two weight classes. Now, on the Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed his plans to do it again. There, he called to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, going down in September.

That fight will also be a historic one, as it’ll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off. On Rogan’s podcast, Terence Crawford revealed that he planned to jump three weight classes to face the winner of the bout. Previously, Charlo has shown interest in the fight, but Canelo Alvarez hasn’t.

However, that could change with today’s callout. The Mexican superstar previously rejected a catchweight offer from ‘Bud’, but there have been no discussions of the fight happening at 168-pounds. Until now, that is.

Terence Crawford, Boxing, Ring Magazine

“What would they say?” Terence Crawford stated when discussing his plans to fight the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo. “Three-time undisputed champion. The smaller fighter that went up three weight divisions to conquer one of the baddest men besides himself that’s been doing it for, probably longer than me.”

He continued, “Yeah [I want to go to 168 pounds]. [I’ll fight] Canelo if he wins, or Charlo. The winner, I want to be three-time undisputed.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Terence Crawford fight the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?

