Ian Garry believes he’s the biggest draw of UFC 292: “They’re tuning in for me because I’m a superstar!”

UFC welterweight Ian Garry believes that the fans are tuning in for him on Saturday night.

‘The Future’ has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez in May. That was the victory that many needed to see to believe the hype. While undefeated at 12-0, Ian Garry’s win earlier this year was the biggest of his career to date, sending him into the rankings.

Now, he will return at UFC 292 opposite Neil Magny, who’s stepping in on short notice. Over the last few months, Ian Garry has been vocal about how he’s promoted the pay-per-view event. In the Irishman’s eyes, other high-profile fighters haven’t done nearly as much work as he has.

At UFC 292 media day earlier today, Ian Garry echoed his previous sentiment. However, he also took it a step further. The Irishman stated that nobody, especially in Europe, is waking up early to see Aljamain Sterling’s title defense against Sean O’Malley. No, instead they’re turning in for him.

“Who in good f*ck is waking up at 5 AM in the morning in Europe, or the rest of the world for that matter, to watch Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley?” Ian Garry stated at UFC 292 media day earlier today discussing his star power. “They’re waking up for me, I can promise you that. They’re waking up for me.”

He continued, “They’re staying there, they’re tuning in for me because I’m a superstar in Europe. I’ve got an Irish nation behind me, and a Brazilian nation behind me now. I’m excited to go out there and show that I am a superstar.”

