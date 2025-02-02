Joaquin Buckley jokes his breakdown of Israel Adesanya led to string of losses: ‘Buddy career has never been the same’

Joaquin Buckley Reflects on Assessment of Israel Adesanya’s Game

In a new post on his X account, Joaquin Buckley reacted to Israel Adesanya’s loss against Nassourdine Imavov by posting a clip of his appearance on the JRE MMA Podcast where he broke down potential holes in “Izzy’s” game.

Once I gave my take on how to beat Izzy on JRE I feel like Buddy career has never been the same 🤦🏿‍♂️

Congrats to Nassourdine maybe we run it back in the future 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/SliEBcQVCe — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) February 2, 2025

In his breakdown of Adesanya, Buckley pointed out where the struggling middleweight leaves himself open for attack.

“Izzy is able to be finished in certain positions that he put himself in because there’s a lot of things that he do,” Buckley said. “Because of his reach, he leans back a lot to try to counter away from punches. But if you can find that angle and you can see the holes open in there because his body is there, his chin is available, you can find that punch.”

Many are wondering if we have seen the best of Adesanya at this stage of his career. He has been stopped in two of his last three outings. On the flipside, Adesanya can find himself right back in the title picture with two more wins.

As far as what the future might hold for “The Last Stylebender,” Adesanya appeared on the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show and said he will be meeting with his team and his family to discuss what his next move will be. We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for Adesanya.