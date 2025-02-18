UFC champion Belal Muhammad warned against moving up to middleweight: ‘You don’t have the tools’

By Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One rising UFC welterweight thinks it would be a mistake for Belal Muhammad to give middleweight a try.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad has mulled over a potential move up to 185 pounds. “Remember The Name” has said he’d switch weight classes for a shot at becoming a double champion if the stars align. He has also said he’d rather move up in weight and allow reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to go after the welterweight gold.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports Chicago, Muhammad shared his belief that both reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev “suck.”

Joaquin Buckley Doubts Belal Muhammad Finds Success at Middleweight

In a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Joaquin Buckley made it clear that he doesn’t believe Belal Muhammad can dethrone Dricus du Plessis at 185 pounds.

“You see Belal Muhammad talking about he wants to move up, he could be double champ. Belal, I’m a just warn you right now, you don’t have the tools nor the weapons to beat a person like Dricus,” Buckley said. “You not gonna be able to take buddy down. I’m just being honest with you, bro. You not gonna be able to take buddy down, nor will you be able to knock him out with them pillow hands.”

Buckley noted that he feels du Plessis has a pace that Muhammad won’t be able to handle.

“No matter how much you think that, ‘Okay, I can see all the holes in his game,’ even if you’re beating up Dricus, he’s just gonna keep coming and coming and c0ming, and he ain’t gonna stop. No Diddy.”

While nothing has been made official at this time, many believe a UFC welterweight title fight between Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov will be rebooked. The two were set to collide at the UFC 310 pay-per-view late last year, but Muhammad’s foot infection put a damper on that plan.

Should Muhammad pull off a win over Rakhmonov, perhaps those middleweight talks start to sound more feasible.

