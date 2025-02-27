UFC contender Joaquin Buckley questions why boxers are still making more than him: “I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b*tches”

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has questioned why boxers are still making more money than him in the midst of his recent run of form.

Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has really been able to put it all together. He has emerged as one of the most exciting welterweights out there, to the point where it’s not hard to picture him excelling even further and earning a world championship opportunity in the near future.

Alas, one of the subjects that is always reintroduced in the modern day is the argument surrounding fighter pay. Buckley, as is the case with many fighters, has expressed frustration with his pay. He firmly believes that he should be earning big money, which is a feeling that many fans and media members share.

In a recent tweet, Buckley had a lot to say on the matter in relation to boxing.