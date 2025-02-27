UFC contender Joaquin Buckley questions why boxers are still making more than him: “I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b*tches”
UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has questioned why boxers are still making more money than him in the midst of his recent run of form.
Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has really been able to put it all together. He has emerged as one of the most exciting welterweights out there, to the point where it’s not hard to picture him excelling even further and earning a world championship opportunity in the near future.
RELATED: Joaquin Buckley jokes his breakdown of Israel Adesanya led to string of losses: ‘Buddy career has never been the same’
Alas, one of the subjects that is always reintroduced in the modern day is the argument surrounding fighter pay. Buckley, as is the case with many fighters, has expressed frustration with his pay. He firmly believes that he should be earning big money, which is a feeling that many fans and media members share.
In a recent tweet, Buckley had a lot to say on the matter in relation to boxing.
NGL I look at boxing right now and all the boxers and say to myself y the fuck are these dude making more than me
I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists bitches this era so weak 😤
A lot of these boxing mfs not bout none of the shit they be talkin but here we are watching mfs…
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) February 27, 2025
Buckley’s frustration over boxing pay
“NGL I look at boxing right now and all the boxers and say to myself y the f*** are these dude making more than me. I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists bitches this era so weak. A lot of these boxing mfs not bout none of the shit they be talkin but here we are watching mfs get all the love and attention plus the bag. The Boxing fans don’t even rock with this era boxing for real.
“This business is absolutely personal to me. My f***in life don’t feel no different So Please be ready to die about that belt. Cause I want it all including yo life. Tired of this shit somebody got to die. I’m not hating I’m just hungry I’ll feel better once I eat #ImStarving”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Joaquin Buckley UFC