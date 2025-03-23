Leon Edwards’ corner trashed over UFC London advice amid one-sided loss to Sean Brady

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

One rising welterweight contender bashed Leon Edwards’ team for their corner advice during the UFC London main event.

Leon Edwards UFC London

Edwards was hoping to bounce back from his UFC Welterweight Championship loss to Belal Muhammad. He was expecting to share the Octagon with Jack Della Maddalena, but Sean Brady stepped up when Maddalena was moved to a title fight against Muhammad for UFC 315. Brady had no trouble entering enemy territory and giving Edwards a one-sided submission loss.

During the fight, a surging 170-pounder made it clear he was not impressed by “Rocky’s” corner.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SEAN BRADY STOPS LEON EDWARDS AT UFC LONDON

Joaquin Buckley Goes Off on Leon Edwards’ Corner

Joaquin Buckley offered his reactions throughout the UFC London card this past Saturday on X. He was keeping a close eye on the main event between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady. Buckley didn’t hold his tongue when sharing his feelings on the corner work of Edwards’ team.

“Leon corner is trash to many people talking and not saying sh*t important,” Buckley wrote.

After Brady secured the fourth-round guillotine choke submission, Buckley issued a challenge.

“Congrats Sean. If Usman don’t want no smoke what ya think bout Brady Bunch Vs Buck #UFCLondon.”

Buckley ended 2024 with a TKO victory over Colby Covington via doctor’s stoppage. Buckley now finds himself in the No. 6 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Edwards is expected to slide down significantly from the No. 1 spot after losing to the No. 5-ranked Brady.

As far as the UFC welterweight title picture is concerned, the aforementioned bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena will take place on May 10. The winner is expected to defend the gold against Shavkat Rakhmonov. Things can, and often do change in the UFC, so time will tell what ultimately transpires after UFC 315, which is set to be held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

