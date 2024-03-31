Joaquin Buckley explains why he didn’t call out ranked UFC welterweight following win over Vicente Luque: “Now I get to be a little bougie”
Joaquin Buckley scored a big win at UFC Atlantic City over Vicente Luque, but he isn’t interested in calling out anyone specifically.
Buckley and Luque shared the Octagon inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The oddsmakers had this one being tight, and in the end it was Buckley who secured the second-round TKO finish. “New Mansa” extends his winning streak to three, while Luque now falls to 1-3 in his last four outings.
During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Buckley called for a spot on the UFC St. Louis card and a sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch. While Bisping pressed for Buckley to namedrop a ranked opponent, “New Mansa” wasn’t interested in playing that game.
Joaquin Buckley Explains Why He Didn’t Call Anyone Out
Buckley spoke to media members following his victory over Vicente Luque, and he shared why he had no interest in calling out a top 15 name in the welterweight division (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I ain’t trying to give no shout outs, but when I say I want to fight anybody and everybody, that’s what I want to do – everybody that’s above me that’s in the ranks,” Buckley said. “Now I get to be a little bougie. At first, when I was making these callouts, everyone was like, ‘You’re not ranked.’ Now I’m about to make the same excuse (to others).”
Buckley’s last defeat occurred in late 2022 when he was knocked out by Chris Curtis at middleweight. With his current stretch at 170 pounds, Buckley has defeated André Fialho, Alex Morono, and now Luque. Buckley will see a number next to his name once the official UFC rankings are updated. Luque was ranked number 11 in the welterweight division before being stopped by Buckley this past Saturday night.
