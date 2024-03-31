Joaquin Buckley explains why he didn’t call out ranked UFC welterweight following win over Vicente Luque: “Now I get to be a little bougie”

Joaquin Buckley scored a big win at UFC Atlantic City over Vicente Luque, but he isn’t interested in calling out anyone specifically.

Buckley and Luque shared the Octagon inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The oddsmakers had this one being tight, and in the end it was Buckley who secured the second-round TKO finish. “New Mansa” extends his winning streak to three, while Luque now falls to 1-3 in his last four outings.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Buckley called for a spot on the UFC St. Louis card and a sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch. While Bisping pressed for Buckley to namedrop a ranked opponent, “New Mansa” wasn’t interested in playing that game.

