Urijah Faber faces Jeff Curran in rematch under combat jiu-jitsu rules at A1 Combat 21

The rematch between between Urijah Faber and Jeff Curran has been made official.

A1 Combat has announced that “The California Kid” will face Curran on May 25th in the main event of A1 Combat 21. This will be held under combat jiu-jitsu rules, which allows for open palm strikes. Faber and Curran had a WEC championship fight all the way back in late 2007. Faber successfully defended the WEC Featherweight Championship via second-round submission. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

Now, the two will mix it up inside the cage once again with a lighter ruleset.

RELATED: URIJAH FABER EXPLAINS WHY HE’S LEANING TOWARD CONOR MCGREGOR DEFEATING MICHAEL CHANDLER: “CONOR’S POWER IS JUST TOO MUCH AND HIS PRECISION’S TOO MUCH”