Urijah Faber faces Jeff Curran in rematch under combat jiu-jitsu rules at A1 Combat 21
The rematch between between Urijah Faber and Jeff Curran has been made official.
A1 Combat has announced that “The California Kid” will face Curran on May 25th in the main event of A1 Combat 21. This will be held under combat jiu-jitsu rules, which allows for open palm strikes. Faber and Curran had a WEC championship fight all the way back in late 2007. Faber successfully defended the WEC Featherweight Championship via second-round submission. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
Now, the two will mix it up inside the cage once again with a lighter ruleset.
Urijah Faber vs. Jeff Curran Rematch Official
Here is the official bout announcement from A1 Combat.
“ICYMI last night, the California Kid @urijahfaber will be facing @bigfrogbjj who is looking to avenge his only submission loss at A1 Combat 21 in the Main Event Combat Jiu Jitsu match. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for this historic rematch!”
Faber’s return to action was announced in early March. At the time, his opponent hadn’t been revealed. Faber vs. Curran 2 will be held inside the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, CA. Faber’s last pro MMA bout was one he’d like to forget, as he suffered a brutal head kick KO loss to Petr Yan in the third round back in late 2009. While his bout with Curran isn’t under traditional MMA rules, he’d still like to put on a show for the fans.
Curran had been on a hot streak before running into “The California Kid” in their first meeting. He had gone 15-1 in his last 16 outings before being submitted by Faber. After the loss, “Big Frog” was never able to recapture that run, so he’d also like to have a good showing this spring.
