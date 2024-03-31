Erin Blanchfield issues statement following one-sided UFC Atlantic City loss against Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield Releases Statement On UFC Atlantic City Loss

Blanchfield took to her Instagram account to share the following reaction to her defeat at the hands of Fiorot.

“Rough night, I’ll be back better,” Blanchfield wrote.

Blanchfield knew how close she was to a UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship opportunity. Prior to UFC Atlantic City, she said that Fiorot was the last contender standing in her way.

“I feel like right now, I’m somebody that everyone expects to get a title shot within my next fight. I knew that Manon Fiorot was the only other girl that people were talking about who deserved a title shot, I knew that fighting her would really solidify my spot as the next title contender. I feel like I showed the world that I can strike with the great strikers like a Jessica Andrade, I can handle that pressure and I can perform under any circumstances,” Erin Blanchfield said on the UFC promo video.

“What makes me a dangerous fighter is my persistence, and how I’m always chaining everything. I think it’s funny that people doubt me with the quick rise that I have had, so if you still doubt me now, you are silly. I want it to be an iconic performance, something that puts me on the map, with five rounds there are going to be so many opportunities to find that finish somewhere,” Blanchfield continued.

The good news for Blanchfield is that time is on her side. She turns 25 this May, so there is time to make the necessary adjustments. The question is, can she improve enough to eventually win UFC gold?