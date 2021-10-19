Joanna Jedrzejczyk responds to her ranking criticism: ‘I did my part already’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is letting it be known that her place in the official UFC rankings is none of her concern.

The former undefeated 115-pound strawweight queen last fought in 2020’s Fight of the Year when suffering a split decision loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 248 in March. At present, the Polish superstar finds herself ranked at No. 2 in her division and even moved up in the pound-4-pound list following Marina Rodriguez’s victory over Mackenzie Dern – one of Jedrzejczyk’s detractors.

“Actually a few days ago I wanted to post about the rankings.🙋🏻‍♀️” Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted on Instagram. “I’m super happy that I went up in the UFC rankings- Women’s P4P ⬆️ 5 and Strawweight ⬆️2. There’s lots of rumors about my fighting career, retirement and that I shouldn’t be in the rankings because I haven’t fought for more than 19 months.🤦🏻‍♀️ I’m super happy and proud of myself being very high in the rankings but rankings don’t fight.🙅🏻‍♀️I don’t care who I’ll be fighting.🤷🏻‍♀️ No 10, 5, 1, white, blue, black or pink belt. The most important thing is how dedicated, motivated, passionate and disciplined I’m.💥 My legacy speaks for me.🏆 So don’t be surprised.😎 Can’t wait to put on hell of a fight for my real ones, for all of ya.✋🏼 For so many. Still want to have a pink belt one day😆💕

⚠️ One more thing Girls. Do not complain about me being high in the rankings.🤷🏻‍♀️ I did my part already but I know there is much more to come.😉 Take my place. I don’t care. I know my value and I know who I am. ALWAYS UFC SOLDIER✊🏼”

Since Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) last fought, the title changed hands at UFC 261 in April when Zhang ran into former Jedrzejczyk successor, Rose Namajunas. The title fight rematch is now set to take place at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in Madison Square Garden.