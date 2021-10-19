UFC informs international fighters about vaccination requirements to get into the United States

The UFC informed international fighters that they will not be allowed into the United States unless they are fully vaccinated starting November 8.

The Las Vegas-based promotion sent out a memo on Tuesday to fighters and their teams which was sent by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. MMAJunkie was able to obtain the memo which showed the UFC telling fighters that the United States have changed their vaccination rules and anyone arriving in the country must be vaccinated.

“Foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States,” the memo the UFC reads. “Fully vaccinated travelers will also be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding their flight. This policy also applies to foreign nationals crossing the land borders with Canada and Mexico or arriving in the United States by passenger ferry.”

The fighters need to show prove vaccination from one of the seven WHO approved vaccines. They will also need to provide a negative COVID test within 72-hours of travel. It also impacts fighters from Mexico and Canada and anyone arriving by ship.

The news is no doubt a surprise as Dana White has made it clear he will not make any UFC fighters get the vaccine. However, Campbell made it clear in the statement this is not a UFC rule, rather it is a government rule.

“To be clear, this is NOT a UFC policy,” the memo reads. “UFC is not requiring you to get vaccinated. We are simply communicating the new guidelines recently announced by the U.S. government.”

The UFC is already booking fights until February, so this will no doubt impact some fights. Campbell also said there might be a workaround for those who choose not to get vaccinated. One workaround might be more trips to Fight Island or international fights.

“You should consider your options, such as traveling to the United States before this new U.S. government policy takes effect, or if you choose, make arrangements to take the appropriate vaccination,” Campbell wrote.

“… This policy takes effect on November 8, leaving very little time to make arrangements if you are fighting on a UFC card in November. If you choose to travel to the U.S. before the new policy takes effect, you will need a waiver if you are traveling from one of the restricted countries. Please contact the UFC Immigration team at (redacted contact information) so we can ensure you have a valid travel waiver in place. … It is unclear at this time what parameters will be applied to U.S. citizens or permanent residents (green card holders) who are not vaccinated.”

