Daniel Cormier points out why Sean Strickland should be “worried” about getting next MW title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Sean Strickland isn’t a sure thing for the next middleweight title shot after UFC 305.

Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event last Saturday. After a back-and-forth first three rounds, du Plessis retained the title by submitting Adesanya with a rear-naked choke.

Du Plessis earned the belt over Strickland earlier this year at UFC 297.

Strickland has since defeated former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 and remains the top contender at middleweight. He’s repeatedly expressed his insistence on waiting for a title shot instead of facing another top contender.

Cormier feels Strickland might be making a mistake by waiting it out for a du Plessis rematch.

Daniel Cormier: Khamzat Chimaev could skip over Sean Strickland

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier weighed in on Strickland and the next middleweight title shot.

“I think the worry for Sean Strickland, is he beat Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker has also beaten Paulo Costa. [Whittaker’s] also beaten [Ikram]Aliskerov… if [Whittaker] puts Chimaev behind him, it would make a very compelling argument that [Whittaker] should be next,” Cormier said of Strickland. “[Du Plessis] wants Whittaker to win. He needs him to win. Because the Robert Whittaker in the fight, how it played out between him and DDP. If Khamzat [Chimaev] wins now, now you have something to worry about…

“Because now you have this undefeated guy, who for so many years, we thought it was only a matter of time until he became a world champion,” Cormier continued. “Khamzat immediately looked like a guy who would be a champion, you could see it, and that would make me concerned if I’m Sean Strickland…he shouldn’t feel so good, because when Dana [White] speaks, he may go ‘This guy’s next! This is who we have’. But there’s a tone to his voice that makes you believe that what he’s telling you is certain. I didn’t hear that tone, I didn’t hear that for-sure tone for Sean Strickland…so I do believe that there’s room for Chimaev to work his way in there.”

Another element is Alex Pereira, who could potentially return to 185lbs after his upcoming light heavyweight title defense. In the UFC 305 aftermath, Pereira teased a possible comeback at middleweight after du Plessis’s win.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will square off at UFC 308 in October. The winner could potentially earn a title shot for their next booking.

Strickland is looking to get back to the title after a loss to du Plessis. He earned the belt by amassing one of the biggest upset wins in UFC history over Israel Adesanya.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

