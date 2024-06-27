Asa Ten Pow ventures to MMA, battles Filipino rising star at ONE Fight Night 24

Asa Ten Pow will make a significant shift in his career when he steps inside the ring on August 2.

“The American Ninja” goes head-to-head with Carlo Bumina-ang in a bantamweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ten Pow has captured the admiration of fans worldwide primarily through his prowess in the striking arts, notably Muay Thai.

His recent victories over Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Han Zi Hao in ONE Championship have solidified his reputation as a dominant force in stand-up combat.

Now, the Florida Kickboxing Academy member looks to demonstrate his versatility in the all-encompassing sport of MMA against one of the promotion’s rising stars.

It’s worth noting that this is not Ten Pow’s first rodeo in MMA. He has two matches under his belt, including a first-round TKO win in his September 2021 debut.

The 34-year-old wishes to breathe new life into his MMA stint when he shares the same stage with Bumina-ang.