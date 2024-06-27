Asa Ten Pow ventures to MMA, battles Filipino rising star at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2024

Asa Ten Pow will make a significant shift in his career when he steps inside the ring on August 2.

Asa Ten Pow

“The American Ninja” goes head-to-head with Carlo Bumina-ang in a bantamweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ten Pow has captured the admiration of fans worldwide primarily through his prowess in the striking arts, notably Muay Thai.

His recent victories over Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Han Zi Hao in ONE Championship have solidified his reputation as a dominant force in stand-up combat.

Now, the Florida Kickboxing Academy member looks to demonstrate his versatility in the all-encompassing sport of MMA against one of the promotion’s rising stars.

It’s worth noting that this is not Ten Pow’s first rodeo in MMA. He has two matches under his belt, including a first-round TKO win in his September 2021 debut.

The 34-year-old wishes to breathe new life into his MMA stint when he shares the same stage with Bumina-ang.

Carlo Bumina-ang looks to keep win streak intact

Meanwhile, Carlo Bumina-ang enters the clash against Asa Ten Pow with an undefeated slate of 6-0.

The Filipino hard-hitter initially showcased his prowess under the ONE Friday Fights banner. There, he racked up five consecutive victories, winning four of them by finish.

“The Bull” earned a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship by choking out Chayan Oorzhak to earn a spot on the main roster.

At ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Bumina-ang aims to prove that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite.

