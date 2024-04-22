Jiri Prochazka eyeing middleweight move if he reclaims UFC light-heavyweight title: “I could handle the division”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is down to move to 185 pounds.

The former titleholder is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC 300 against Aleksandar Rakic. For a round and a half, ‘Rocket’ was largely dominating the action on the feet. However, in classic Jiri Prochazka fashion, he eventually rocked and stopped Rakic in a wild firefight. Afterward, he called for a rematch against Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ also competed at UFC 300, scoring a knockout win over Jamahal Hill. Pereira wanted to turn around and fight at UFC 301 next month in Brazil, and Jiri Prochazka was down to face him. The two previously fought in November, and the Brazilian scored a second-round knockout victory. While that rematch could happen next, it’s unlikely to take place next month.

Regardless, Jiri Prochazka is certain that he will fight for UFC gold again in the coming months. Speaking in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former champion discussed his return. There, Prochazka was asked if he was interested in a future move up to heavyweight. He previously competed in that weight class back in his days in RIZIN.

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN INTERESTED IN FACING SEAN STRICKLAND AFTER RECENT WIN: “I’D LIKE TO TEST MYSELF”

Jiri Prochazka teases middleweight move after UFC 300 victory over Aleksandar Rakic

However, Jiri Prochazka rejected a potential move up to heavyweight. In the YouTube video, the former light-heavyweight champion revealed that he was far more interested in a move down to middleweight. However, before moving down to 185 pounds, Prochazka needs to win UFC gold at 205 pounds.

“Rather than heavyweight, I thought I’d like to try middleweight.” Jiri Prochazka stated in the video, responding to a question about a potential move to a different weight class. “Just because of the way I feel my metabolism is now, and the way my body works in preparation. So, I know that if I adjust my diet to where I feel great and clean, I know I could handle the middleweight division with some lighter dieting.”

He continued, “But, I would definitely concentrate on that after winning the light heavyweight title [again]. We’ll have to wait and see what’s on the table [next]. I’m set to go for the title, and then maybe give middleweight a try. But this is all future stuff, I’m just focusing on what I need to do right now. So for now, it’s a fight with Alex or [Magomed] Ankalaev next.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jiri Prochakza move down to middleweight in the future?