Jim Miller explains why he prefers to fight Matt Brown over Paul Felder at UFC 300

By Chris Taylor - January 13, 2024

Jim Miller is hoping to throw hands with Matt Brown at UFC 300 following his submission victory over Gabriel Benitez on Saturday night.

Jim Miller, Matt Brown, UFC 300, UFC

Miller (37-17 MMA) collided with Benitez (23-11 MMA) in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event at the Apex.

The New Jersey native was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sensational 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler this past June (see that here). That win had marked Miller’s fourth in his past five Octagon appearances.

As for Gabriel Benitez (23-11 MMA), ‘Moggly’ was entering the cage at UFC Vegas 84 having gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall. In his most previous effort this past August, Benitez had picked up a TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 co-main event resulted in another finish for MMA legend Jim Miller. ‘A-1o’ was able to batter the lead leg of Gabriel Benitez, this while landing some good shots and timely takedowns. After connecting with some heavy blows in the early moments of round three, Miller took the fight to the ground where he promptly finished the bout with a rear-naked choke submission.

Official UFC Vegas 84 Results: Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 3

Following his impressive victory, Miller took to the mic and proceeded to name drop Paul Felder and Matt Brown as possible opponents for his desired return at UFC 300.

Both Felder and Brown seemingly expressed interest in the matchup, but if Jim Miller has a choice in the matter, he would prefer to fight ‘The Immortal’.

“You know, like, Paul and I almost fought… When was that? 2015? You know, I think that fight (with Felder) would be brutal. I think that is a brutal fight. Me and him locked in a cage for fifteen minutes. I also think that Matt Brown fight is amazing as well. I think it’s awesome because one I don’t have to cut weight, and two you know, he’s the guy with the most finishes at welterweight. I’m the guy with the most finishes at lightweight. Like, that’s a fight for UFC 300. Right?”

Jim Miller continued:

“Let’s put on a show. Let’s go out and entertain. And you know, I’m willing to move up in weight for that type of event. It’s not like I’m trying to get my rankings up or anything like that. I want to put on an epic show.”

Who would you prefer to see Jim Miller fight at UFC 300, Paul Felder or Matt Brown?

Jim Miller Matt Brown UFC UFC 300

