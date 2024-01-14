UFC Vegas 84 Bonus Report: Jim Miller among four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight rematch proved to be a coming out party for Magomed Ankalaev. After a close opening round, the Russian standout was able to get the better of Johnny Walker early and often in round two. Ankalaev eventually sent Walker crashing to the canvas with a big combination and promptly finished the fight with a follow up right hand (see that here).

UFC Vegas 84 was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring fan favorite veteran Jim Miller taking on Gabriel Benitez. The contest resulted in another finish for MMA legend Jim Miller! ‘A-1o’ was able to batter the lead leg of Gabriel Benitez, this while landing some good shots and timely takedowns. After connecting with some heavy blows in the early moments of round three, Miller took the fight to the ground where he promptly finished the bout with a rear-naked choke submission (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Marcus McGhee earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Gaston Bolanos (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jim Miller pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Gabriel Benitez in tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 co-main event. ‘A-10’ finished the fight with a rear-naked choke submission.

Performance of the night: Brunno Ferreira earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Phil Hawes.

Performance of the night: Magomed Ankalaev pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 84 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!