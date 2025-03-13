Jeremy Stephens returns to the UFC in Iowa homecoming fight

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens is set to return to the promotion, almost four years after he had his last fight with the company.

For the longest time, Jeremy Stephens was an ever-present in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He fought some of the very best that the company had to offer, and he did so with all the passion in the world. However, following a poor run of form, he left the UFC in pursuit of a new venture with PFL. There, he was only able to put together a record of 1-2.

Many wondered whether or not that was all she wrote for Stephens in combat sports. Alas, that wasn’t quite the case. Instead, he made his way over to BKFC, where he went on a 3-0 run. That included two finishes, with one of them coming against Eddie Alvarez.

Now, he’s back in the big time. As has been reported and later confirmed by the UFC, Stephens will be back in action on May 3.