Jeremy Stephens returns to the UFC in Iowa homecoming fight

By Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens is set to return to the promotion, almost four years after he had his last fight with the company.

Jeremy Stephens, Eddie Alvarez

For the longest time, Jeremy Stephens was an ever-present in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He fought some of the very best that the company had to offer, and he did so with all the passion in the world. However, following a poor run of form, he left the UFC in pursuit of a new venture with PFL. There, he was only able to put together a record of 1-2.

RELATED: BKFC President David Feldman reveals contract statuses of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell following KnuckleMania V

Many wondered whether or not that was all she wrote for Stephens in combat sports. Alas, that wasn’t quite the case. Instead, he made his way over to BKFC, where he went on a 3-0 run. That included two finishes, with one of them coming against Eddie Alvarez.

Now, he’s back in the big time. As has been reported and later confirmed by the UFC, Stephens will be back in action on May 3.

🚨 Your official main, co main and a homecoming for a fan favorite at UFC Iowa on May 3rd

– Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cory Sandhagen (Main Event)
– Reinier De Ridder vs Bo Nickal (Co Main)
– Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones (155)

Confirmed by UFC CBO Hunter Campbell pic.twitter.com/wlrn935UBU

— FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) March 13, 2025

Stephens returns

Jeremy will go head to head with Mason Jones in a lightweight contest. In doing so, he will be heading back to his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. This marks the end of an incredible post-UFC run, with the 38-year-old more than deserving this spot.

Are you excited to see Jeremy Stephens back in the UFC? What is your favorite moment from his MMA career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

