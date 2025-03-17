Jeremy Stephens reveals he signed a 1-fight deal with UFC to make his return: “I’m betting on myself”

By Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

Jeremy Stephens will be making his return to the UFC at UFC Des Moines in Iowa.

Jeremy Stephens

Stephens last fought in the UFC 2021 when he was submitted by Mateusz Gamrot which was his third-straight loss and sent his winless streak to six straight. After the loss, the UFC parted ways with Stephens but he’s now back as he will fight in his hometown of Des Moines to face Mason Jones.

According to Stephens, he got his return to the UFC after his wife urged him to send a text to Dana White asking to be on the Iowa card.

“She’s like, ‘You should shoot Dana a text.’ They just announced the Iowa card shortly after I’d fought in bare-knuckle [boxing]. And I like, ‘I’ll tell you what. If you [write] the text, I’ll shoot it to him. You write it up, I’ll copy-paste,'” Stephens said to Ariel Helwani. “Sure enough, as I’m flying out Tuesday night to Des Moines, right as I’m on the plane, I shoot him the message, turn off my phone and I go spend the whole week in Des Moines. I didn’t hear back from him.

“I wake up on my uncle’s couch at four in the morning to head back home to San Diego, and I’ve got a message from him at one in the morning, like, ‘Hey man. I’ve lost my phone contacts,” Jeremy Stephens added. “I’ve been trying to get ahold of you.’ And this is from Dana. He’s like, ‘Hit me up, give me your number. Would love to hear from you. I’ll have [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] contact you.'”

Not only did Jeremy Stephens get a contract, but he revealed it is just a one-fight deal. Stephens says by getting a one-fight deal he’s betting on himself.

Jeremy Stephens betting on himself at UFC Des Moines

Not only did Stephens sign a one-fight deal. But, he revealed the UFC offered him to get a base salary and no show/win, or a show/win which would be higher if he wins. Stephen says he opted for the show/win as he truly wanted to bet on himself.

“I’m betting on myself again. I could have gotten a bag from UFC or it was the win/show pay… I was like, you know what? I’ll bet on me again,” Stephen said.

If Stephens wins, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. He says he does want the Mike Perry fight in BKFC, but he’s just focused on himself and getting the biggest paydays possible.

Jeremy Stephens is 29-21 and one NC as a pro in MMA and is coming off a submission loss to Natan Schulte in PFL in 2022. In BKFC, Stephens is 3-0 and coming off a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jeremy Stephens UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou

Donn Davis dismisses rumors of Francis Ngannou leaving the PFL: "Fake News!"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025
Conor McGregor, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

WATCH | Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at The White House for St. Patrick's Day

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor met with Donald Trump at The White House earlier today.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a "legion of Demons" ahead of UFC 314 fight

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a legion of demons which has impacted his sleep.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Tom Aspinall slams 'uneducated fans' for hot takes on Alex Pereira's UFC title loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 17, 2025

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has seen some hot takes after Alex Pereira’s title loss.

GFL Global Fight League
UFC

UFC veteran isn't sold on GFL MMA having success: 'I don't know what they would be doing that's different'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 17, 2025

A one-time UFC title challenger has his doubts about the upcoming Global Fight League.

Diego Lopes

UFC 314 headliner Diego Lopes sends message to critics of his cardio ahead of Alexander Volkanovski fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 17, 2025
Robbie Lawler, Matt Brown, UFC, MMA
Robbie Lawler

UFC legend Matt Brown explains crucial lesson he learned in “favorite fight” of MMA career

BJ Penn Staff - March 17, 2025

Matt Brown is considered one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history, and has delivered some unforgettable fights over the course of his 43-fight MMA career. When it comes to his personal favorite, though, there’s no question.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Former UFC star calls Ilia Topuria’s lightweight move premature

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

A former UFC star has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s impending move up to the promotion’s lightweight division.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen tricked opponent to win a fight early in his MMA career

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Chael Sonnen reportedly tricked an opponent of his in order to win a fight early in his mixed martial arts career.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira was greasing in UFC 313 title fight: “He had some substance smeared on him”

Harry Kettle - March 17, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has a fairly controversial claim regarding Alex Pereira from their UFC 313 main event bout.