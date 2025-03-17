Jeremy Stephens reveals he signed a 1-fight deal with UFC to make his return: “I’m betting on myself”
Jeremy Stephens will be making his return to the UFC at UFC Des Moines in Iowa.
Stephens last fought in the UFC 2021 when he was submitted by Mateusz Gamrot which was his third-straight loss and sent his winless streak to six straight. After the loss, the UFC parted ways with Stephens but he’s now back as he will fight in his hometown of Des Moines to face Mason Jones.
According to Stephens, he got his return to the UFC after his wife urged him to send a text to Dana White asking to be on the Iowa card.
“She’s like, ‘You should shoot Dana a text.’ They just announced the Iowa card shortly after I’d fought in bare-knuckle [boxing]. And I like, ‘I’ll tell you what. If you [write] the text, I’ll shoot it to him. You write it up, I’ll copy-paste,'” Stephens said to Ariel Helwani. “Sure enough, as I’m flying out Tuesday night to Des Moines, right as I’m on the plane, I shoot him the message, turn off my phone and I go spend the whole week in Des Moines. I didn’t hear back from him.
“I wake up on my uncle’s couch at four in the morning to head back home to San Diego, and I’ve got a message from him at one in the morning, like, ‘Hey man. I’ve lost my phone contacts,” Jeremy Stephens added. “I’ve been trying to get ahold of you.’ And this is from Dana. He’s like, ‘Hit me up, give me your number. Would love to hear from you. I’ll have [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] contact you.'”
Not only did Jeremy Stephens get a contract, but he revealed it is just a one-fight deal. Stephens says by getting a one-fight deal he’s betting on himself.
Jeremy Stephens betting on himself at UFC Des Moines
Not only did Stephens sign a one-fight deal. But, he revealed the UFC offered him to get a base salary and no show/win, or a show/win which would be higher if he wins. Stephen says he opted for the show/win as he truly wanted to bet on himself.
“I’m betting on myself again. I could have gotten a bag from UFC or it was the win/show pay… I was like, you know what? I’ll bet on me again,” Stephen said.
If Stephens wins, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. He says he does want the Mike Perry fight in BKFC, but he’s just focused on himself and getting the biggest paydays possible.
Jeremy Stephens is 29-21 and one NC as a pro in MMA and is coming off a submission loss to Natan Schulte in PFL in 2022. In BKFC, Stephens is 3-0 and coming off a stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez.
