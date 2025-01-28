Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: “He didn’t want to play”

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Before Rockhold was booked to fight Paulo Costa in 2022, the former champ says he was offered Chimaev. However, he claimed ‘Borz’ turned him down and he isn’t sure why, but the UFC then pivoted to the Costa fight.

“Khamzat turned down a fight against me. When I was supposed to come back, my first fight back before Paulo Costa, they tried to book that fight and he didn’t want to play. I said yes,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio.

Why Khamzat Chimaev turned the fight down is uncertain. But, Rockhold ended up facing Costa who he lost to by decision. That was Rockhold’s last fight in MMA but he did go to BKFC and lost to Mike Perry. He also had a Karate Combat fight in 2024 against Joe Schilling which he won by TKO.

How the fight would have played out is uncertain but Luke Rockhold was confident he would have handed Khamzat Chimaev his first loss.