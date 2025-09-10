Noche UFC main eventers nearly got into a hotel brawl, claims Jean Silva

By Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025
Jean Silva and Diego Lopes

According to Jean Silva, his team and Diego Lopes’ team nearly collided in a brawl at the Noche UFC fighter hotel this week.

On Saturday night, Jean Silva and Diego Lopes will square off in the main event of Noche UFC. While the winner isn’t guaranteed to get a UFC featherweight championship shot in their next bout, they’ll certainly take a bit step towards that goal if they can secure a big finish this weekend.

RELATED: Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet ahead of Noche UFC

While Lopes has already fought for the gold, this is new territory for Silva. He’s picked up several impressive wins thus far in his career, but this is the kind of test that is going to tell us whether or not he’s ready to step up to the next level.

It’s safe to say that the tension has been building between these two as of late, too. In a recent interview, Silva revealed that they almost came to blows in the fighter hotel.

Silva recounts near-brawl with Lopes’ team

“We saw each other today at the hotel. It almost went down,” Silva told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “But it’s all good. … He was with his team. A bunch of 135ers and 145ers. I was with my team. Some 170ers, some 185ers. I think the bigger dogs barked louder.

“He said a few things. He kept asking me how I liked it. Security kind of stepped in, but Flávio Álvaro, one of my coaches, an old-school guy, kind of came to him and said, ‘Bro, just chill out, or you’re going to get it here.’

“You know how Brazilians are. … He’s really lucky that Carlos Prates is not here. Carlos almost beat up (Nassourdine) Imavov’s manager (in Paris). You can imagine this guy without people around what would happen.”

Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC

