Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC
Diego Lopes says he won’t be accepting Jean Siva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC.
Lopes is set to headline the event on Saturday against Silva in a pivotal fight at featherweight. Heading into the fight, Lopes is a +200 underdog while the Brazilian is a -265 favorite on FanDuel. In the lead-up to the scrap. Silva bet Lopes his entire purse that he wouldn’t be able to take him down, but the Mexican-Brazilian has no desire to accept it.
Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet that Diego won't be able to land a takedown:
"This guy needs to keep that money, trust me."
Btw, @Diegolopesmma's english is brilliant 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jN3YRQ2C7y
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2025
“Yeah, it’s okay. This guy talks a lot, it’s okay. Saturday night, it’s anyone’s fight. This guy needs to keep that money, trust me,” Lopes said to Ariel Helwani.
Diego Lopes is confident he will be able to take Jean Silva down if he needs to. But Lopes may not even have to be able to take him down, as he believes he will have success on the feet against Silva and pull off the upset at Noche UFC.
Diego Lopes plans to secure a title shot at Noche UFC
Although Lopes is the underdog, he has full confidence in himself heading into Noche UFC on Saturday.
Lopes expects that he won’t just beat Silva, but will finish the Brazilian in spectacular fashion to secure another title shot.
“I think doing something spectacular,” Lopes told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “If I do something spectacular, plus what I was able to do in my last fight against Volkanovski, and I know I lost it, but it wasn’t a fight where I was in a completely different level, I just needed details I think winning the fight in spectacular fashion it could get me back in the conversation. It can get me back in the conversation. I think a rematch could sell well, and if it’s on the December pay-per-view in Las Vegas, I’d draw a crowd. I have a lot of people who support me in Las Vegas.”
Diego Lopes is 26-7 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Volkanovski for the belt. Before that, he was on a five-fight winning streak with wins over Brian Ortega, Dan Ige, and Sodiq Yusuff, among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC