Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC

Diego Lopes says he won’t be accepting Jean Siva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC.

Lopes is set to headline the event on Saturday against Silva in a pivotal fight at featherweight. Heading into the fight, Lopes is a +200 underdog while the Brazilian is a -265 favorite on FanDuel. In the lead-up to the scrap. Silva bet Lopes his entire purse that he wouldn’t be able to take him down, but the Mexican-Brazilian has no desire to accept it.

Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva's bet that Diego won't be able to land a takedown: "This guy needs to keep that money, trust me." Btw, @Diegolopesmma's english is brilliant 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jN3YRQ2C7y — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2025

“Yeah, it’s okay. This guy talks a lot, it’s okay. Saturday night, it’s anyone’s fight. This guy needs to keep that money, trust me,” Lopes said to Ariel Helwani.

Diego Lopes is confident he will be able to take Jean Silva down if he needs to. But Lopes may not even have to be able to take him down, as he believes he will have success on the feet against Silva and pull off the upset at Noche UFC.