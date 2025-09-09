Diego Lopes turns down Jean Silva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC

By Cole Shelton - September 9, 2025

Diego Lopes says he won’t be accepting Jean Siva’s bet ahead of Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes

Lopes is set to headline the event on Saturday against Silva in a pivotal fight at featherweight. Heading into the fight, Lopes is a +200 underdog while the Brazilian is a -265 favorite on FanDuel. In the lead-up to the scrap. Silva bet Lopes his entire purse that he wouldn’t be able to take him down, but the Mexican-Brazilian has no desire to accept it.

“Yeah, it’s okay. This guy talks a lot, it’s okay. Saturday night, it’s anyone’s fight. This guy needs to keep that money, trust me,” Lopes said to Ariel Helwani.

Diego Lopes is confident he will be able to take Jean Silva down if he needs to. But Lopes may not even have to be able to take him down, as he believes he will have success on the feet against Silva and pull off the upset at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes plans to secure a title shot at Noche UFC

Although Lopes is the underdog, he has full confidence in himself heading into Noche UFC on Saturday.

Lopes expects that he won’t just beat Silva, but will finish the Brazilian in spectacular fashion to secure another title shot.

“I think doing something spectacular,” Lopes told Hablemos MMA in Spanish. “If I do something spectacular, plus what I was able to do in my last fight against Volkanovski, and I know I lost it, but it wasn’t a fight where I was in a completely different level, I just needed details I think winning the fight in spectacular fashion it could get me back in the conversation. It can get me back in the conversation. I think a rematch could sell well, and if it’s on the December pay-per-view in Las Vegas, I’d draw a crowd. I have a lot of people who support me in Las Vegas.”

Diego Lopes is 26-7 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Volkanovski for the belt. Before that, he was on a five-fight winning streak with wins over Brian Ortega, Dan Ige, and Sodiq Yusuff, among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz commentates cageside during a UFC event at the Apex

Dominick Cruz makes stunning claim that the UFC rankings are based on money, not merit

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025
Carlos Prates celebrates after knocking out Geoff Neal at UFC 319
UFC

Carlos Prates shares shocking timeline for UFC retirement amid welterweight title run

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2025

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates is fighting for a good time and not a long time.

Brian Ortega UFC walkout
UFC

Brian Ortega confirms serious problems stemming from UFC Shanghai weight cut

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC fighter Brian Ortega has revealed that he was unconscious for 30 minutes as a result of his UFC Shanghai weight cut.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

UFC Noche fighter reveals he is almost broke ahead of upcoming fight: “This is a price of being an adult”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

UFC Noche fighter Sedriques Dumas has revealed that he hasn’t got a whole lot of money in the bank ahead of this weekend.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025

Chael Sonnen has questioned why Jon Jones would come out of mixed martial arts retirement if it’s not to fight Tom Aspinall.

Molly McCann

Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2025
Andrew Tate appears cageside while attending UFC 313, opposite Darren Till in the Octagon at UFC 269
Boxing News

Andrew Tate issues fiery response to Darren Till's callout amid reported Misfits negotiations

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

Social media influencer Andrew Tate responded to former UFC star Darren Till’s recent comments about a potential fight.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - September 8, 2025

The UFC was in Paris, France, on Saturday for a solid UFC Paris card that exceeded all expectations. The main event saw Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev face off at the UFC 308 ceremonial weigh-in
Nassourdine Imavov

Robert Whittaker details how Nassourdine Imavov can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - September 8, 2025

One of Khamzat Chimaev’s former rivals, Robert Whittaker, believes Nassourdine Imavov can upset Chimaev in one specific facet.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

"Umar [Nurmagomedov] is going to win" vs. [Mario Bautista] at UFC 321, per ex-Khabib trainee

Dylan Bowker - September 8, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov will return to the cage in the coming weeks, and a former Khabib team fighter has weighed in on this looming bantamweight bout. Nurmagomedov will take on Mario Bautista in a battle of ranked bantamweights with potential title implications attached to it at UFC 321 on October 25th.