Jean Silva makes things personal with Diego Lopes ahead of Noche UFC

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Jean Silva isn’t mincing words ahead of his showdown with Diego Lopes.

Jean Silva and Diego Lopes

Silva and Lopes are set to collide in the main event of Noche UFC on Sept. 13 inside Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Going into the fight, Silva has decided to rev up the trash talk. The Fighting Nerds standout has never been shy in hurling barbs at his opponent, which is what he did prior to his most recent fight against Bryce Mitchell.

Now, he’s taking aim at Lopes by questioning his ethnicity.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN SAYS JEAN SILVA LOOKS LIKE A FUTURE WORLD CHAMPION IN THE UFC

Jean Silva Grills Diego Lopes Over Ethnicity

Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak to Jean Silva shortly after his Noche UFC fight against Diego Lopes was announced. Ahead of fight night, Silva insists that Lopes has long struggled to meet him face-to-face.

“Diego hasn’t been able to look at my face,” Silva said through a translator. “He hasn’t looked at me in the eye, ever. You know what, regardless of the rivalry or what’s been said at the fight, every athlete there is going to be representing Mexico and the independence of Mexico. I mean, even more so than me beating him up.”

“Lord” Silva took things a step further, calling Lopes’ ethnicity into question.

“They’re gonna watch MMA at the highest level on a great night,” Silva said when asked why fans should watch his fight instead of Canelo-Crawford. “And also, they’re going to see someone who boxes like Canelo beating up on a fighter that doesn’t know whether he’s Mexican or Brazilian.”

This will be the biggest fight of Silva’s pro MMA career. He currently sits at the No. 10 spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings, while Lopes is holding onto the No. 3 spot. Lopes is fresh off a losing effort against Alexander Volkanovski in a vacant UFC Featherweight Championship fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria KO Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

UFC commentator gushes over Ilia Topuria's run: 'It's almost as if he bends time'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad claims UFC rival Kamaru Usman 'cried' during podcast brawl: 'He's trying to edit it out'

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Belal Muhammad claims he made Kamaru Usman tear-up during their infamous podcast brawl.

Joe Pyfer, UFC
UFC

Joe Pyfer lashes out over 'ridiculous' rankings snub – 'UFC doesn't care what I want'

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Joe Pyfer isn’t happy about not being included in the UFC rankings.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier proclaims he's 'getting on steroids' after UFC retirement

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Dustin Poirier has some interesting plans for life after the UFC.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

Chael Sonnen argues Ilia Topuria should already have 3 UFC belts

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

If you ask Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria should already have three UFC titles—not two.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria calls Paddy Pimblett one of the "easiest fights" at lightweight: "I could choose the way I finish him"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad believes he beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315: "I won that fight"

Cole Shelton - July 2, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he did more than enough to beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Colby Covington, UFC
UFC

Colby Covington names ideal opponent for next UFC bout: I want 'Hall-of-Famer type fights'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Colby Covington only wants the biggest names possible in the UFC from here.

Bo Nickal, UFC, MMA
UFC

Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Bo Nickal is shifting gears after his first UFC loss.

Renato Moicano, UFC 317
UFC

Renato Moicano gets honest with himself in first statement since UFC 317 loss: 'I need to get better'

BJ Penn Staff - July 2, 2025

Renato Moicano knows he needs to get better after his UFC 317 loss to Beneil Dariush.