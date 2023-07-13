Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case

MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen has reached a plea agreement in his alleged hotel assault case.

Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking Christopher and Julie Stellpflug without provocation – before striking two security guards – in a Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas.

The couple indicated that they met Sonnen in a hallway where he appeared to be intoxicated. He allegedly choked Christopher before punching his partner Julie in the face, with another man also coming out of his room in an attempt to stop the former UFC fighter.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN REJECTS PLEA DEAL, WILL TAKE BATTERY CHARGE TO TRIAL

Prosecutors dropped a felony battery charge against Sonnen back in March 2022, with a judge then dismissing two of six misdemeanor battery counts in September.

Now, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal, a plea agreement has been reached.