Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case
MMA analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen has reached a plea agreement in his alleged hotel assault case.
Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking Christopher and Julie Stellpflug without provocation – before striking two security guards – in a Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas.
The couple indicated that they met Sonnen in a hallway where he appeared to be intoxicated. He allegedly choked Christopher before punching his partner Julie in the face, with another man also coming out of his room in an attempt to stop the former UFC fighter.
Prosecutors dropped a felony battery charge against Sonnen back in March 2022, with a judge then dismissing two of six misdemeanor battery counts in September.
Now, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal, a plea agreement has been reached.
Sonnen looks ahead
Chael Sonnen pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace and was ordered to pay a fine of $750. He didn’t appear in court on Wednesday, and was instead represented by his attorney Dayvid Figler. Following the decision, Figler did not make a statement to the public.
In terms of what’s next, it seems as if this chapter has finally reached a conclusion for the former title challenger. It’ll likely serve as a stain against him for many years to come given the nature of the allegations, but in equal measure, he’ll aim to move forward with his work and leave this ordeal in the past.
Sonnen, 46, is most commonly found producing fight breakdowns, previews and analysis on his YouTube channel, alongside some general punditry work. Up to this point, he has yet to make a statement.
