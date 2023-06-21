Alexander Volkanovski confident he’d beat Islam Makhachev in UFC title rematch: “I’ll win and then we’ll make a bigger fight”

By Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll get the better of Islam Makhachev in a rematch.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. It was a highly competitive title fight that went the distance. Ultimately, Makhachev was awarded the close, but unanimous decision victory to maintain his hold on the 155-pound gold.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV REVEALS UFC REJECTED AN OFFER TO RETURN IN THE SUMMER: “EVERYTHING TURNED UPSIDE DOWN”

Alexander Volkanovski Sees Victory In Islam Makhachev Rematch

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Alexander Volkanovski reflected on his loss to Islam Makhachev.

“The whole thing, right,” Volkanovski said. “Me moving up, wanting to challenge myself, have my moment in Australia — hadn’t fought in Australia for how long — and have a fight like that and finish like I did. And then think like, ‘We’re gonna have this f—ing moment, let’s do it.’ I was ready for it and just … taken away from us. I was pretty f—ing disappointed with that as was everyone else that was there.”

While things didn’t go Volkanovski’s way earlier this year, he’s confident that the rematch would play out differently.

“It did make it easier that everyone thought I won,” he said. “I still had the pound for pound spot, and we’re probably going to do the rematch anyway. So that makes it easier to move on. You gotta move forward. Obviously it sucks, but I’ll get the rematch, I’ll win, and then we’ll make a bigger fight, a bigger ending to that story later on.”

At the moment, Islam Makhachev finds himself in a pickle. The 155-pound champion was hoping Beneil Dariush would defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. That didn’t happen. Now, the man who Makhachev defeated to win UFC gold is likely next in line.

As for Alexander Volkanovski, he’s set for a title unification bout. It’ll be Volkanovski vs. interim featherweight titleholder Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8.

