Darren Till offers to let Dillon Danis knock him out on the undercard of Paul vs. Diaz following online feud

Darren Till has called out Dillon Danis for a boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Ever since leaving the UFC, Darren Till has kept fans guessing when it comes to his next move. Some think he’ll venture into boxing, some believe he’ll sign for another MMA promotion, and others don’t know what to think. Either way, the Liverpudlian needs to do something to get out of the rut he’s found himself in lately.

Till has enjoyed a lot of success in mixed martial arts in the past. In equal measure, though, he’s also had a lot of low moments, which is why he needs a win to regain some confidence.

In a few recent tweets, which have since disappeared as a result of him deleting his Twitter account, Till showed off his new physique – and also challenged Dillon Danis to a fight.

Darren Till is heading to heavyweight pic.twitter.com/yDpOjMQR4U — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) July 22, 2023

“Currently in the best shape of my life. Fit, strong, and disciplined. Coming into my prime… Had doubters all my life and will prove them all wrong soon enough. Should have some fight news soon. #FightEvery2Months”