Darren Till offers to let Dillon Danis knock him out on the undercard of Paul vs. Diaz following online feud

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Darren Till has called out Dillon Danis for a boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Darren Till

Ever since leaving the UFC, Darren Till has kept fans guessing when it comes to his next move. Some think he’ll venture into boxing, some believe he’ll sign for another MMA promotion, and others don’t know what to think. Either way, the Liverpudlian needs to do something to get out of the rut he’s found himself in lately.

Till has enjoyed a lot of success in mixed martial arts in the past. In equal measure, though, he’s also had a lot of low moments, which is why he needs a win to regain some confidence.

In a few recent tweets, which have since disappeared as a result of him deleting his Twitter account, Till showed off his new physique – and also challenged Dillon Danis to a fight.

“Currently in the best shape of my life. Fit, strong, and disciplined. Coming into my prime… Had doubters all my life and will prove them all wrong soon enough. Should have some fight news soon. #FightEvery2Months”

Till wants Danis

“Dillon Danis I heard the Jake Paul X Nate Diaz sales aren’t going 2 good. I’ll jump on the undercard with you and let you knock me out for a few quid if you fancy it, mate. Respectfully.”

The idea of Darren Till taking on Dillon Danis is certainly a fun one. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like a match-up that’s overly likely to actually happen.

Are you interested in the prospect of Darren Till fighting Dillon Danis? Who would be the favorite? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

