Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva reverses course, plans to unretire: “I know I didn’t lose”

By Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

You can forget about that Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva retirement.

Bigfoot-Silva

Bigfoot Silva initially announced that he’d be walking away from pro MMA competition. This was after he suffered his 11th loss in a row. He dropped a decision against Salim El Ouassaidi at Kingdom Fighting 1. After the fight, Bigfoot Silva put his gloves down in the middle of the cage and said goodbye to the sport.

It didn’t take long for the former EliteXC Heavyweight Champion to change his mind. The former UFC and Strikeforce veteran took to his Instagram account to call for a rematch with Ouassaidi.

“Let’s do a rematch @kingdom.fighting @giompeltier I’m ready and I’m coming back from retirement to fight again because I know I didn’t lose.”

Bigfoot Silva Changes Tune About Retirement Decision

It is quite the change in tune for Bigfoot Silva. Just a week ago, he held a live stream on social media and told fans that his fighting days were over (h/t MMAFighting).

“The fight ended just now, and thank God it was a great fight,” Silva said on a live stream on Instagram. “It was three rounds, and I’m very happy. I fought a 25-year-old guy and I’m 43 in my last fight, and I’m very happy.”

“It was a great fight,” Silva continued. “We tried the knockout all the time, he and I, and in the end I retired. I put down my gloves in the center of the octagon. To me, everything has a beginning and an end, and I’m very happy and satisfied. We never want to stop, no professional athlete wants to stop, even in volleyball or football, but everything has a time, and I did this for 19 years.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

