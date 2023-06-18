Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva reverses course, plans to unretire: “I know I didn’t lose”

You can forget about that Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva retirement.

Bigfoot Silva initially announced that he’d be walking away from pro MMA competition. This was after he suffered his 11th loss in a row. He dropped a decision against Salim El Ouassaidi at Kingdom Fighting 1. After the fight, Bigfoot Silva put his gloves down in the middle of the cage and said goodbye to the sport.

It didn’t take long for the former EliteXC Heavyweight Champion to change his mind. The former UFC and Strikeforce veteran took to his Instagram account to call for a rematch with Ouassaidi.

“Let’s do a rematch @kingdom.fighting @giompeltier I’m ready and I’m coming back from retirement to fight again because I know I didn’t lose.”

