Just Scrap Radio Ep. 132 with Jan Blachowicz, Stephen Thompson, and Trevin Giles

The 132nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 291 this Saturday.

We’re first joined by third-ranked UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz (1:42). Next, seventh-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson (16:22) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Trevin Giles (29:18).

Jan Blachowicz opens up the show to preview his UFC 291 co-main event fight against Alex Pereira. Jan talks about his draw to Magomed Ankalaev back in December and what he learned from that. He then talks about why he asked to welcome Pereira to the light heavyweight division and his plan to test his striking with the Brazilian in the first round. Jan Blachowicz also talks about his wrestling advantage and what a win over Pereira does for him.

Stephen Thompson comes on to discuss his UFC 291 main card fight against Michel Pereira. Stephen talks about why the fight never happened in June in Vancouver as he expected. ‘Wonderboy’ then chats about why he wanted this matchup for quite some time and whether or not he thinks Pereira will try and wrestle him. Thompson also talks about what a win does for him and the state of the welterweight division. He closes things out by talking about Chris Weidman’s return at UFC 292.

Trevin Giles closes out the program to preview his UFC 292 fight against Gabriel Bonfim. Trevin talks about his back-to-back wins at welterweight and whether or not he wishes he made this move sooner. He then talks about the style matchup against the undefeated Brazilian and what he needs to do to hand Bonfim his first loss. Trevin closes things out by talking about what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher