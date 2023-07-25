Zabit Magomedsharipov says the UFC put an immediate title shot on the table to try and lure him out of retirement

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

Zabit Magomedsharipov has claimed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship offered him a title shot to try and get him out of retirement.

Zabit Magomedsharipov, UFC Moscow, Charles Rosa

In recent years, Zabit Magomedsharipov has been one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in mixed martial arts. Beyond that, you could argue that claim extends to the entire history of the sport. With an 18-1 pro record and a 6-0 record in the UFC, it always felt as if Zabit was destined for a world title. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen him in the Octagon since November 2019 when he beat Calvin Kattar.

The reason for that is that he retired from active competition last summer due to a string of health issues. Many have hoped that he’d eventually come back, but that hasn’t been the case for the 32-year-old.

RELATED: ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV SAYS BROKEN PROMISES FROM THE UFC RESULTED IN HIS RETIREMENT FROM MMA

During a recent interview, Zabit briefly revealed that he was offered the chance to fight for the gold as a way to try and facilitate his return.

Zabit’s struggles

“They immediately offered a battle for the belt, but I still said no,” Magomedsharipov said.

Quotes via MMA News

For most fans, the idea of Zabit Magomedsharipov going up against Alexander Volkanovski is fascinating. In equal measure, though, it’s been a long time since we saw him compete. He may not be a fan of coming back due to his health issues or, as he’s stated before, perhaps he doesn’t trust the UFC anymore.

The featherweight division has some absolute killers residing in it. Still, it’d be nice to see Zabit pop back up again.

Are you interested in the idea of Zabit Magomedsharipov getting an immediate UFC title shot? What other match-ups would you love to see for him? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC Zabit Magomedsharipov

Related

Derek Brunson

Report | Derek Brunson set to return at UFC 295 opposite Roman Dolidze

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023
Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen claims Israel Adesanya has already surpassed fellow UFC champion Jon Jones: “He’s long put Jon Jones in the dust”

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya has been able to surpass fellow UFC champion Jon Jones.

Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen is set to make his return to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje knows "for a fact" Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov and hopes he can "prove that"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Justin Gaethje wants the chance to prove Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

What's next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "smash" Paulo Costa and make him "cry" at UFC 294: "Nobody likes him"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall expects to be UFC champion by July 2024: "Lot of time to think"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall expects to be champion by this time next year.

Paul Craig and Bo Nickal.
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains Bo Nickal callout after UFC London win: "I want that kind of legacy"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paul Craig has explained why he called out Bo Nickal.

Molly McCann, TKO, UFC London, Bonus
UFC

Molly McCann announces move down to strawweight after upset loss to Julija Stoliarenko

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Molly McCann is ready to make a big change after her loss to Julija Stoliarenko.

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall laughs off 'patronizing' Jon Jones comments after UFC London: "I only have to hit him one time"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones was a little patronizing over the weekend.