Jan Blachowicz plans to silence Aleksandar Rakic with a “clear KO” at UFC 297: “He’s going to have nothing to say”

By Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is excited to silence Aleksandar Rakic once and for all.

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic

Blachowicz and Rakic fought in the main event of UFC Vegas 54 in May of 2022 and it was the Pole who won the fight by TKO as Rakic blew out his knee after leg kicks from Blachowicz. Since then, Rakic has been adamant he will get a rematch with Blachowicz and beat him when they do.

Now, in Aleksandar Rakic’s comeback fight, he will be rematching Jan Blachowicz at UFC 297 in January in Toronto. Heading into the matchup, Blachowicz believes he will make this fight much clearer as he’s confident he will KO Rakic.

“I think similar to our first fight but this time I just knock him out. Clear KO, nothing to say, nothing to do anymore. He’s going to have nothing to say after this,” Jan Blachowicz said to MiddleEasy.

If Jan Blachowicz can KO Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 297 in January, it would be a statement-making performance from the Pole. It’s also a pivotal fight for Blachowicz as he believes with a win over Rakic he should get a rematch with Alex Pereira after the two fought to a split decision in July.

“They have to give it to me. Our fight was split decision and I believe the referee (the judges) made a bad decision. They have to give me this rematch. I believe if everything is perfect, my next fight will be against Pereira,” Blachowicz said.

Jan Blachowicz enters his UFC 297 fight against Aleksandar Rakic coming off a split decision loss to Alex Pereira in July. Prior to that, he fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw in the main event of UFC 282 for the vacant light heavyweight title. Blachowicz won the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 253 as he knocked out Dominick Reyes. He had defended the belt once, beating Israel Adesanya, before losing it by submission to Glover Teixeira.

Previous Post

Topics:

Aleksandar Rakic Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker speaks following withdrawal from Bobby Green fight: "It's all on me"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023
Ailin Perez
UFC

Ailin Perez reveals she made more on OnlyFans this weekend than her entire purse after shouting it out following UFC Vegas 82 win

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Ailin Perez says she made more money on OnlyFans this weekend than she did competing in the UFC.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

Tom Aspinall interested in boxing match if UFC doesn't let him be active: "Don't want to be waiting around for Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down to box if he can’t fight in the cage.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington takes aim at Leon Edwards for easy path to UFC title shot: "Didn't earn it the hard way like I did"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington feels that Leon Edwards has had it easy.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier wishes he got UFC 294 short notice title fight against Islam Makhachev: "It was perfect timing"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier says he had accepted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Robert Whittaker, Brendan Allen, UFC

Robert Whittaker responds to callout from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says it would be “such a disappointment” if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is saying it would be ‘such a disappointment’ if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline at UFC 300.

Robert Whittaker, Jon Jones, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker believes it would be “healthier” for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes it would be ‘healthier’ for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland names “the best striker” he’s ever sparred

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has named a current PFL star as the best striker he’s ever sparred.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jan Blachowicz explains why he’s picking Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed why he would pick Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill in a title showdown.