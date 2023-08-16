The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including James Krause

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
James Krause
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the departure of three more fighters, including James Krause.

The wicked nature of mixed martial arts, and the UFC, often means that fighters get released. It happens all the time with the promotion making moves that they believe will benefit them in the long run. There are some instances in which the fans and media agree with the decision, and others whereby it leads to some extended questioning.

RELATED: JAMES KRAUSE REPORTEDLY WORKED AS AGENT FOR OFFSHORE SPORTSBOOK PRIOR TO SUSPENSION

Today, we’ll be taking a look at three of the latest exits.

NOTE: It’s also been confirmed that Joanna Jedrzejczyk has informed the UFC of her official retirement after initially teasing a comeback.

James Krause

This one won’t come as too much of a surprise given the controversy surrounding him in the last twelve months. While he may have won seven of his last eight fights in the UFC, Krause hasn’t fought since back in October 2020. In addition to that, the 37-year-old has been embroiled in a betting scandal since a controversy arose last November, with no fighters being allowed to compete for the UFC while training under Krause.

Ian Heinisch

As a result of ongoing health issues, Ian Heinisch has announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from MMA – to the point where he’s actually informed the UFC of his retirement. Since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2018, Heinisch has gone on to have a mixed run with the company, ending with a record of 3-4.

Kevin Lee

When Kevin Lee made his return to the Octagon earlier this year, many held out hope for the 30-year-old’s redemption story. Alas, it didn’t quite play out that way. Lee was instead beaten comprehensively in less than a minute by Rinat Fakhretdinov. After the fact, he decided to retire from the sport as a result of accumulative injuries that have been bothering him for years.

What do you think of these departures from the UFC? Are you excited to see what they do next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

James Krause UFC

