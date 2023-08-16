Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Back at UFC 291, Alex Pereira fought Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. It was a pretty close bout but in the end, the Brazilian sensation was able to edge out a victory over the man behind Polish Power. Now, he’s largely expected to face Jiri Prochazka in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

As you can probably imagine, MMA fans across the globe are salivating at the idea of this match-up. In equal measure, ‘Poatan’ is relishing the opportunity, as he noted during a recent interview.

“I always analyze some things when I’m helping someone – in this case, helping Glover,” Pereira said in a translated interview with Laerte Viana. “So I’ve already studied him. But when he [Prochazka] was going to fight Glover, it’s different now, the strategy. But I’ve seen some things there, and I’ll tell you, it’s a tough fight.”