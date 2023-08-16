Alex Pereira explains why he feels Jan Blachowicz is a “tougher fight” than future opponent Jiri Prochazka

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023
Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira has explained why he believes Jiri Prochazka won’t be as tough as his recent opponent Jan Blachowicz.

Back at UFC 291, Alex Pereira fought Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. It was a pretty close bout but in the end, the Brazilian sensation was able to edge out a victory over the man behind Polish Power. Now, he’s largely expected to face Jiri Prochazka in a bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

RELATED: JAN BLACHOWICZ RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO ALEX PEREIRA AT UFC 291: “THEY ROBBED ME”

As you can probably imagine, MMA fans across the globe are salivating at the idea of this match-up. In equal measure, ‘Poatan’ is relishing the opportunity, as he noted during a recent interview.

“I always analyze some things when I’m helping someone – in this case, helping Glover,” Pereira said in a translated interview with Laerte Viana. “So I’ve already studied him. But when he [Prochazka] was going to fight Glover, it’s different now, the strategy. But I’ve seen some things there, and I’ll tell you, it’s a tough fight.”

Pereira gets honest

“I think – and some people won’t agree – but I think Jan is a tougher fight because he has that grappling game, and it makes it a bit harder for me, makes my striking less effective,” Pereira said. “But I think it will be different with Jiri. I think he’ll come to fight on the feet.

“I don’t think he’s the kind of guy who will come to grapple. Everyone says that everyone who fights me will want to take me down. He might do that, but I’m not believing it yet. He’s a guy who will expose himself more, and I think it will be a dangerous fight. But I believe the matchup is better for me than against Jan.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Alex Pereira become a two-weight UFC champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

