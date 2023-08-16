Mike Perry challenges former UFC champion Robbie Lawler to fight in BKFC

Mike Perry Challenges Robbie Lawler To BKFC Fight

Taking to his Twitter account, Mike Perry had a short message for Robbie Lawler.

“Come to @bareknucklefc and fight me @Ruthless_RL,” Perry wrote.

Perry and Lawler were actually scheduled to share the Octagon at UFC 255 back in 2020. Lawler was removed from the card due to an injury. As a result, Tim Means stepped in and defeated Perry via unanimous decision.

Back in 2021, Mike Perry called out a slew of names from Conor McGregor to Vicente Luque. He also mentioned Robbie Lawler. Perhaps “Platinum” is looking to get the fight with Lawler that he missed out on.

@Ruthless_RL or @TheNotoriousMMA ? @ALIAQUINTA ? @felderpaul rematch ? Anybody short or tall , @VicenteLuqueMMA rematch ? @Nikohybridprice can get knocked out too , anybody else ? I’ll be on weight and ready ! Let’s go ! Training Monday ! Mindset on Mind Set ! #Working.”

Lawler recently caught wind of Conor McGregor’s deleted tweet claiming that “Ruthless” will return before 2023 is out. “Ruthless” responded during the UFC 290 post-fight press conference.

“Why, does he want to fight?” Lawler said. “I mean, that’s a big fight, but no. I’m not really thinking about those things. When you… I felt good today, that’s the thing. If I felt good for seven full weeks and that kind of thing and if the fight only went for so long. You never know, but I feel good with everything I’ve accomplished, and this is a good way to go out.”

“He’s trying to get me gassed up I’m sure, but I’m not focusing on any of that right now. I’m just relaxing trying to embrace this moment.”