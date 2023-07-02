Glover Teixeira confident in Alex Pereira’s chances against UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “It’s perfect for Alex”

By Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Glover Teixeira believes that his protégé, Alex Pereira, will inevitably emerge victorious over UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill.

Glover Teixeira

Pereira will be moving up to the light heavyweight division to take on former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29. A win for Alex Pereira may very well earn him a title opportunity at 185 pounds. Pereira already has the distinction of being a former UFC Middleweight Champion.

Glover Teixeira Backs Alex Pereira

Speaking to reporters following his grappling win over Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4, Glover Teixeira expressed his belief that Alex Pereira would have great success against Hill (h/t MMAFighting).

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA SHARES THE ADVICE HE GAVE ALEX PEREIRA REGARDING HIS UPCOMING FIGHT WITH JAN BLACHOWICZ AT UFC 291

“For sure, the style with Jamahal Hill and Alex, it’s perfect for Alex,” Teixeira explained. “Listen, Jamahal Hill is a great fighter, and Jan is a great fighter. We’re not looking past Jan over here like that. Styles make fights. My style was more grappling, and Jan is a tremendous striker. He beat Israel Adesanya and he was doing really good in the standup before he started going [for takedowns]. Jan is dangerous, he hits hard.

“But if everything goes to plan and Alex can get past Jan, for sure I think Jamahal Hill will be an amazing fight for Alex, and it would be nice to see revenge — nothing against Jamahal Hill, he’s a great guy as well, but yeah.”

Hill captured the UFC light heavyweight gold after defeating Teixeira via unanimous decision earlier this year. After the title fight, Teixeira announced his retirement from pro MMA competition. Hill won the fight in enemy territory, as the bout took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hill’s first title challenger is up in the air, as former champion Jiří Procházka reportedly won’t be ready to return this summer.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Glover Teixeira Jamahal Hill

Related

Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill.

Corey Anderson downplays Jamahal Hill's UFC title after harsh back and forth: "Who has he beat?"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to recent footage of Alex Pereira being tailed at Walmart: “I wish the guy tried”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to the footage of rival Alex Pereira being tailed by a Walmart employee.

Luke Rockhold Alex Pereira
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold confident he would make quick work of Alex Pereira: “If I can get ten seconds on the ground, I'll f*king kill that motherf**ker”

Fernando Quiles - June 25, 2023

Luke Rockhold believes he’d be a problem for former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill responds after Corey Anderson claims that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Jamahal Hill has responded after Corey Anderson claimed that Bellator has better light heavyweight fighters than the UFC.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Watch | Alex Pereira spooks unsuspecting fan during training session: “I thought I was going to die”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Alex Pereira spooked an unsuspecting fan during an outdoor training session.

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland

WATCH | Alex Pereira shares footage of sparring with former opponent Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill says it's "next man up" as Jiri Prochazka title fight keeps getting delayed

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Jamahal Hill is ready to move on from Jiri Prochazka.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya names the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is naming the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sharing the advice he gave Alex Pereira regarding his upcoming fight with Jan Blanchowicz at UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya discusses 'fate' meeting with Alex Pereira at the airport following UFC 287

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes it was a fated meeting with Alex Pereira.