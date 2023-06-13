Conor McGregor backs John Gotti III in his feud with Floyd Mayweather: “War is on”

By Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Conor McGregor will be on John Gotti III’s side.

Conor McGregor, John Gotti III

On Sunday, Gotti III was boxing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match and the MMA fighter was disqualified for constantly grabbing the undefeated boxer. After the ref made the decision, all hell broke loose as the two teams jumped into the ring and a brawl started.

After the fight, Gotti III took to Instagram and said Mayweather is his enemy for life and asked Conor McGregor for backup.

“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life. Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason. @thenotoriousmma we need backup,” Gotti III said on Instagram.

To no surprise, McGregor saw Gotti III’s plea for backup and he said war is on and he will be on the Gotti’s side.

“I back the Gotti’s. The war is on,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in DQ prompting wild brawl.

The Gotti’s of course, is a famous mob family as John Gotti part of the Gambino crime family in New York City. He also planned the murder of Gambino boss Paul Castellano in December 1985 and took over the family shortly thereafter, becoming boss of what was described as America’s most powerful crime syndicate. With that, McGregor has decided to be on the mob family’s side in a potential feud with Mayweather.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also no strangers to one another as the two boxed each other in August 2017. It was a massive fight and early on, the Irishman had success but it was Mayweather winning by 10th-round TKO in his final fight as a pro.

Since he beat McGregor, Mayweather has been doing exhibition matches but none has gotten more attention than this one with Gotti III due to the DQ and now McGregor being involved in the feud. Whether or not anything will happen or if Mayweather and Gotti III will fight again is uncertain.

