Jamahal Hill reveals he received a “message” from Israel Adesanya following Alex Pereira’s callout at UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2023

Jamahal Hill has revealed that Israel Adesanya sent him a message regarding Alex Pereira on the night of UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill Alex Pereira

At UFC 295 last weekend, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. In the immediate aftermath, Pereira called out Israel Adesanya for a trilogy fight in MMA.

Of course, that didn’t sit well with Jamahal Hill, who is seen as the rightful number one contender after being forced to vacate the belt due to injury. Hill has made it crystal clear that he intends to return and, subsequently, knock out Pereira to reclaim the strap.

Still, it always helps to have some comfort in knowing that you’re next. Therefore, we imagine Hill was pretty pleased to hear Israel Adesanya’s view on the subject.

Adesanya steps aside for Hill

“For anybody worried about ‘Izzy’ and all this and all that, he might jump the line, ‘Izzy’ already messaged me,” Hill said. “He messaged me the same night that it happened and he told me, ‘He’s all yours.’ Yeah, all mine. Alex is nobody’s. It’s right here, bro. There is nobody else. It’s just me. There is no other, interference is nothing. I’m the only thing that you have to worry about … or don’t worry about.

“Understand when I come through, you gonna feel me.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

It doesn’t seem as if Adesanya has too much interest in the Pereira trilogy right now, but either way, the story is there to be told further down the line.

Are you excited to see Jamahal Hill challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title? Who is your favorite to win? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

