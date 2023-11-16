Jamahal Hill reveals he received a “message” from Israel Adesanya following Alex Pereira’s callout at UFC 295

Jamahal Hill has revealed that Israel Adesanya sent him a message regarding Alex Pereira on the night of UFC 295.

At UFC 295 last weekend, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. In the immediate aftermath, Pereira called out Israel Adesanya for a trilogy fight in MMA.

Of course, that didn’t sit well with Jamahal Hill, who is seen as the rightful number one contender after being forced to vacate the belt due to injury. Hill has made it crystal clear that he intends to return and, subsequently, knock out Pereira to reclaim the strap.

Still, it always helps to have some comfort in knowing that you’re next. Therefore, we imagine Hill was pretty pleased to hear Israel Adesanya’s view on the subject.