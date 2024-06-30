WATCH | Jamahal Hill live reacts to Alex Pereira’s head kick knockout at UFC 303

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill didn’t seem as amazed as most were by Alex Pereira’s latest knockout victory.

Pereira retained the UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Jiří Procházka in the UFC 303 headliner. He caught his opponent with a head kick just seconds into the second round to secure his latest knockout finish.

After his second successful title defense, Pereira hinted at facing Magomed Ankalaev for his next fight. Hill, whom Pereira defeated at UFC 300 in April, is also in the mix for a potential rematch for the light heavyweight belt.

Hill and Pereira have been at odds since UFC 300. After a controversial finish to their fight, Hill has doubled down on his claims that he’d get the better of Pereira in a potential run-back.

While most of the world had their jaws dropped by Pereira’s win, Hill didn’t seem too impressed.

Check out Hill’s live reaction below.