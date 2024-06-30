WATCH | Jamahal Hill live reacts to Alex Pereira’s head kick knockout at UFC 303
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill didn’t seem as amazed as most were by Alex Pereira’s latest knockout victory.
Pereira retained the UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Jiří Procházka in the UFC 303 headliner. He caught his opponent with a head kick just seconds into the second round to secure his latest knockout finish.
After his second successful title defense, Pereira hinted at facing Magomed Ankalaev for his next fight. Hill, whom Pereira defeated at UFC 300 in April, is also in the mix for a potential rematch for the light heavyweight belt.
Hill and Pereira have been at odds since UFC 300. After a controversial finish to their fight, Hill has doubled down on his claims that he’d get the better of Pereira in a potential run-back.
While most of the world had their jaws dropped by Pereira’s win, Hill didn’t seem too impressed.
Check out Hill’s live reaction below.
Jamahal Hill shares cold reaction to Alex Pereira’s head kick KO
Jamahal Hill’s live reaction to Alex Pereira’s KO at #UFC303
🎥 IG / @JamahalH #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/YOZcEFyLDG
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 30, 2024
Hill was supposed to face Khalil Rountree, and then Carlos Ulberg, in the UFC 303 co-main event before withdrawing due to injury. A timeline for his return to the Octagon has yet to be publicized.
Hill captured the then-vacant title by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Months later, he suffered an Achilles injury that forced him to vacate the title, which Pereira won in November.
Hill has the chance to get a rematch against Pereira with a victory in his next fight. As for Pereira, he’s likely set to face the surging Ankalaev for his next title defense.
Pereira had a one-word response to Hill’s cold reaction to his knockout, answering “Okay” to a reporter’s question at the post-fight press conference.
Hill and Pereira could potentially be on a collision course for a second time down the line, but for now, both are set to meet different adversaries. But, tensions remain thick between both sides.