Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after the Rafael Fiziev injury: “Lame asf”

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has hit out at Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating his win over Rafael Fiziev.

Last weekend, Mateusz Gamrot was able to defeat Rafael Fiziev in the second round of their lightweight collision. Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly a clean win, as Fiziev’s knee gave out and ensured that he was unable to continue. In the immediate aftermath, Gamrot was clearly very pleased to come away with the win, although he made it clear in his post-fight interview that it wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.

As Fiziev prepares for a long road to recovery, there are many questions surrounding Gamrot and what’s next for him. However, one thing that was noted by a lot of fans was that he celebrated the win pretty heavily – despite it not coming under the best circumstances.

In the mind of Jamahal Hill, that wasn’t the right way to go about it.