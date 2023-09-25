Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after the Rafael Fiziev injury: “Lame asf”
Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has hit out at Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating his win over Rafael Fiziev.
Last weekend, Mateusz Gamrot was able to defeat Rafael Fiziev in the second round of their lightweight collision. Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly a clean win, as Fiziev’s knee gave out and ensured that he was unable to continue. In the immediate aftermath, Gamrot was clearly very pleased to come away with the win, although he made it clear in his post-fight interview that it wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
As Fiziev prepares for a long road to recovery, there are many questions surrounding Gamrot and what’s next for him. However, one thing that was noted by a lot of fans was that he celebrated the win pretty heavily – despite it not coming under the best circumstances.
In the mind of Jamahal Hill, that wasn’t the right way to go about it.
Getting hype and dancing off of an injury win is lame asf!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 24, 2023
This whole situation, it’s safe to say, is unfortunate. This had the potential to be one of the most thrilling fights in the recent history of the lightweight division, largely because of how their styles contrasted one another. Now, though, there are far more questions than answers with Gamrot hoping to move on to pastures new in the hope of securing a future title shot.
Jamahal Hill, meanwhile, is focusing on a recovery of his own, especially now that his UFC light heavyweight championship will have a new owner by the end of the year.
Do you agree with the comments made by Jamahal Hill? If you had to make a prediction, what do you believe is going to be next for Mateusz Gamrot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
