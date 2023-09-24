UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

Mateusz Gamrot

Fiziev (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje back in March. Prior to that setback, ‘Ataman’ had put together a six-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Renato Moicano, Brad Riddell and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA) most recently competed in March of this year, where he earned a split decision victory over Jalin Turner. Prior to that win, the former KSW champion was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 79 main event begins and the lightweights trade jabs in the center of the Octagon. Mateusz Gamrot lands a good kick to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Rafael Fiziev returns fire with one of his own. A nice counter right from ‘Ataman’. He rips the body of ‘Gamer’ as the Polish fighter enters the pocket. Fiziev with a good right. Gamrot shoots for a takedown but is unable to get the fight to the floor. He gets back to range and lands a pair of crisp right hands. Fiziev looks to go to the body but his punches fall short. Gamrot with a hard kick to the body. Less than a minute remains in the opening round. Mateusz Gamrot with another nice body kick. Rafael Fiziev answers with one of his own. He lands a hard low kick that sends Gamrot to the floor. ‘Gamer’ pops back up to his feet and dives in for a late takedown. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 79 headliner begins and Rafael Fiziev looks to throw some big shots. Mateusz Gamrot ducks under and lands an early takedown. ‘Ataman’ scrambles back to his feet and gets back to range. He throws a kick that connects with the elbow of ‘Gamer’. Fiziev goes down and appears to be injured. This one is all over!

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (knee injury)

Who would you like to see Gamrot fight next following his victory over Fiziev this evening in Sin City?

 

Mateusz Gamrot Rafael Fiziev UFC UFC Vegas 79

