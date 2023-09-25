Mike Perry teases a former UFC champion as his next opponent for BKFC: “Cut the check and cut his neck”

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has teased a showdown with a former UFC champion for his next fight in the promotion.

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has carved out a fantastic niche for himself in the world of combat sports. Following his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing. Ever since then, it’s safe to say that he has become the face of BKFC.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY SAYS HE NEVER CONSIDERED GOING BACK TO THE UFC IN FREE AGENCY BECAUSE “THE PAY CUT WOULD HAVE BEEN TOO MASSIVE”

From high profile match-ups to fantastic performances and beyond, Perry just seems to have found his calling. At this point, a parade of fighters have thrown their name in the hat for a shot at ‘Platinum’.

However, according to Perry, there’s one man that appears to be at the front of the queue: former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez.

Perry’s next challenge

“I heard that they’re talking about November-December against a possible [opponent],” Perry teased. “I don’t know if I should say it, I don’t want to get in trouble. Maybe it was my last co-main event. That’s easy work for me. Cut the check and cut his neck.”

Alvarez competed in the co-main event of Perry’s last card, making his BKFC debut with a win over Chad Mendes.

“I’d have to cut a little bit of weight,” Perry said. “That fight with Rockhold was at 185. I really enjoyed the power that I built up over training, eating, lifting weights and really putting on some weight and not cutting as much. I felt very powerful. Obviously at 185 there might be a possibility that some guys are taller, longer, stronger, cut more weight. I mean Luke was in the ring at 205. I was 190. He still had 15 pounds on me.

“I don’t know if I was at peak performance, but if I meet him at a fair weight, I heard he’s interested. He must have some chip on his shoulder. I’ll gladly send him into retirement.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you want to see Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

