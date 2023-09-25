Mike Perry teases a former UFC champion as his next opponent for BKFC: “Cut the check and cut his neck”
BKFC star Mike Perry has teased a showdown with a former UFC champion for his next fight in the promotion.
Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has carved out a fantastic niche for himself in the world of combat sports. Following his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing. Ever since then, it’s safe to say that he has become the face of BKFC.
From high profile match-ups to fantastic performances and beyond, Perry just seems to have found his calling. At this point, a parade of fighters have thrown their name in the hat for a shot at ‘Platinum’.
However, according to Perry, there’s one man that appears to be at the front of the queue: former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez.
Perry’s next challenge
“I heard that they’re talking about November-December against a possible [opponent],” Perry teased. “I don’t know if I should say it, I don’t want to get in trouble. Maybe it was my last co-main event. That’s easy work for me. Cut the check and cut his neck.”
Alvarez competed in the co-main event of Perry’s last card, making his BKFC debut with a win over Chad Mendes.
“I’d have to cut a little bit of weight,” Perry said. “That fight with Rockhold was at 185. I really enjoyed the power that I built up over training, eating, lifting weights and really putting on some weight and not cutting as much. I felt very powerful. Obviously at 185 there might be a possibility that some guys are taller, longer, stronger, cut more weight. I mean Luke was in the ring at 205. I was 190. He still had 15 pounds on me.
“I don’t know if I was at peak performance, but if I meet him at a fair weight, I heard he’s interested. He must have some chip on his shoulder. I’ll gladly send him into retirement.”
