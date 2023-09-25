Mike Perry teases a former UFC champion as his next opponent for BKFC: “Cut the check and cut his neck”

BKFC star Mike Perry has teased a showdown with a former UFC champion for his next fight in the promotion.

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has carved out a fantastic niche for himself in the world of combat sports. Following his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he decided to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing. Ever since then, it’s safe to say that he has become the face of BKFC.

From high profile match-ups to fantastic performances and beyond, Perry just seems to have found his calling. At this point, a parade of fighters have thrown their name in the hat for a shot at ‘Platinum’.

However, according to Perry, there’s one man that appears to be at the front of the queue: former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez.